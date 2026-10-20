Scientists prove when humans experience the most depression and when happiness returns

·33·For Life
Scientists prove when humans experience the most depression and when happiness returns

Many consider youth to be the most carefree period and old age a time of anxiety and hardship. However, major sociological and psychological studies show the exact opposite. Scientists have published the famous "U-shaped happiness curve", which reflects how life satisfaction changes as a person grows older.

According to it, there is a crucial psychological threshold during a person's life when they feel most unhappy and emotionally depressed, which is age 47. It is during this period that the sense of life satisfaction drops to its lowest peak.

"Everything piles up at once": Why is age 47 the hardest phase?

Researchers explain that vitality and enthusiasm starting at age 16 decline over the years, and by age 47, five massive life responsibilities fall on a person's shoulders all at once:

  • Work and career: Professional pressure, anxiety about the future, and professional burnout;

  • Providing for children: Raising growing children, and responsibility for their education and future;

  • Household and financial issues: Financial obligations and household worries;

  • Parental care: Caring for aging elderly parents and worrying about their health;

  • First changes in personal health: Chronic fatigue, a decrease in former energy, and biological changes in the body.

Because all these obligations coincide at the same time, many people experience this period as a profound "midlife crisis".

No cause for worry: Happiness returns after age 50

However, psychologists advise against rushing to conclusions: the curve begins to rise sharply again after age 47.

  • Recovery after age 50: As responsibilities lighten and a person achieves self-awareness, inner peace begins to grow again;

  • Those in their 60s–70s are happier than you: Figures and analyses show that people aged 60–70, and even 75, feel much happier than 30–40-year-olds despite various physical difficulties.

What determines happiness as we age?

As people approach age 75, completely different values enter their lives—bringing spiritual satisfaction rather than material problems:

  • Friends and loved ones: Sincere and strong circles of friends that have stood the test of time;

  • Inner peace and strength: The skill of looking at life with lightness and wisdom;

  • Favorite pastimes (hobbies): The freedom to carve out time for oneself and freely engage in one's interests;

  • Meaningful conversations: Heart-to-heart communication built with family, grandchildren, and dear ones.

Thus, the difficulties between the ages of 40 and 50 are not the end of life, but rather the last major hurdle that leads a person into a truly peaceful, meaningful, and wisely happy period.

U-shaped happiness curveage 47midlife crisis
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Where is your joy hidden? Your birthday will reveal itWhere is your joy hidden? Your birthday will reveal it31 July 12:0910 «Mental Wastes» Choking Happiness and Success: Immediate Disposal Required10 «Mental Wastes» Choking Happiness and Success: Immediate Disposal Required4 September 11:36Do not postpone "happiness": this is its greatest "secret"!Do not postpone "happiness": this is its greatest "secret"!28 August 12:34Scientists determine how dogs understand human emotionsScientists determine how dogs understand human emotions14 August 13:38How many children are needed for a happy family? The answer isn't in numbers...How many children are needed for a happy family? The answer isn't in numbers...26 July 07:55True happiness and freedom live within the human inner worldTrue happiness and freedom live within the human inner world7 May 11:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read For Life news

ChatGPT revealed the secret of the rich: they share one common habit
ChatGPT revealed the secret of the rich: they share one common habit
Determine your mental abilities based on your date of birth
Determine your mental abilities based on your date of birth
Does a 2-minute morning habit lead to wealth? Scientists discover an unexpected connection
Does a 2-minute morning habit lead to wealth? Scientists discover an unexpected connection
Determining the quality of sausage and cottage cheese at home: A method to expose fake products
Determining the quality of sausage and cottage cheese at home: A method to expose fake products
What does the taste of an egg depend on?
What does the taste of an egg depend on?
Do you know how much time we have left? Why we should appreciate our loved ones today?
Do you know how much time we have left? Why we should appreciate our loved ones today?
Astrologers' analysis: Which zodiac signs possess innate charm and beauty?
Astrologers' analysis: Which zodiac signs possess innate charm and beauty?
How to remove stains from clothing? Simple and tested methods at home!
How to remove stains from clothing? Simple and tested methods at home!