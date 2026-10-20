Scientists prove when humans experience the most depression and when happiness returns

Many consider youth to be the most carefree period and old age a time of anxiety and hardship. However, major sociological and psychological studies show the exact opposite. Scientists have published the famous "U-shaped happiness curve", which reflects how life satisfaction changes as a person grows older.

According to it, there is a crucial psychological threshold during a person's life when they feel most unhappy and emotionally depressed, which is age 47. It is during this period that the sense of life satisfaction drops to its lowest peak.

"Everything piles up at once": Why is age 47 the hardest phase?

Researchers explain that vitality and enthusiasm starting at age 16 decline over the years, and by age 47, five massive life responsibilities fall on a person's shoulders all at once:

Work and career: Professional pressure, anxiety about the future, and professional burnout;

Providing for children: Raising growing children, and responsibility for their education and future;

Household and financial issues: Financial obligations and household worries;

Parental care: Caring for aging elderly parents and worrying about their health;

First changes in personal health: Chronic fatigue, a decrease in former energy, and biological changes in the body.

Because all these obligations coincide at the same time, many people experience this period as a profound "midlife crisis".

No cause for worry: Happiness returns after age 50

However, psychologists advise against rushing to conclusions: the curve begins to rise sharply again after age 47.

Recovery after age 50: As responsibilities lighten and a person achieves self-awareness, inner peace begins to grow again;

Those in their 60s–70s are happier than you: Figures and analyses show that people aged 60–70, and even 75, feel much happier than 30–40-year-olds despite various physical difficulties.

What determines happiness as we age?

As people approach age 75, completely different values enter their lives—bringing spiritual satisfaction rather than material problems:

Friends and loved ones: Sincere and strong circles of friends that have stood the test of time;

Inner peace and strength: The skill of looking at life with lightness and wisdom;

Favorite pastimes (hobbies): The freedom to carve out time for oneself and freely engage in one's interests;

Meaningful conversations: Heart-to-heart communication built with family, grandchildren, and dear ones.

Thus, the difficulties between the ages of 40 and 50 are not the end of life, but rather the last major hurdle that leads a person into a truly peaceful, meaningful, and wisely happy period.