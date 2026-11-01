The most popular word of 2026 has been announced

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The most popular word of 2026 has been announced

Dictionary.com has declared the term "maxxing" as the word of the year for 2026. This selection reflects the growing aspiration in modern culture for self-improvement, maximizing potential, and achieving the highest possible results in every endeavor.

According to the Dictionary.com website, the term "maxxing," which is widely used on the internet, particularly among young people, means taking something to its highest potential, improving it as much as possible, or getting the maximum benefit from available resources.

Derived from English words like "max," "maximum," and "maximise," the term is usually written as "maxxing." Adding an extra "x" to the end has become increasingly popular in online communities and social media.

One likely reason for this spelling is its connection to the term "min-maxing" used in computer games. This concept refers to optimizing a game character's strengths and abilities to achieve the best possible outcome.

Over time, the term "maxxing" has moved beyond gaming forums and spread widely across social media. Today, it is applied to various situations, fields of activity, and goals.

Among its common forms, the terms "looksmaxxing" and "token maxxing" stand out. "Looksmaxxing" refers to efforts aimed at improving one's physical appearance. This includes personal grooming, refining one's style, physical activity, and other lifestyle habits to enhance one's look.

The Dictionary.com website logo seen under a magnifying glass.

"Token maxxing," on the other hand, is related to maximizing the use of artificial intelligence tools, especially language models, in the workflow. AI language models use special units called "tokens" to process text and perform tasks based on it. Therefore, this term is also used to mean using AI tools effectively and fully utilizing their capabilities.

Furthermore, the word "maxxing" is used independently to express the desire to improve results in a specific activity, increase efficiency, or push performance indicators to the highest possible level.

Representatives of Dictionary.com note that the popularity of the term "maxxing" indicates a growing interest in society in achieving better results, working on oneself regularly, and continuously increasing performance efficiency.

In choosing the word of the year, Dictionary.com analyzes social media trends, news in mass media, internet search statistics, and other indicators. At the same time, the word's significance in society and modern culture, as well as how it reflects in people's lives, is also taken into account.

Dictionary.com has been selecting the word of the year since 2010. In the dictionary's first selection, the word "change" was declared the winner.

The shortlist for 2026 also included words such as "affordability," "data centre," "odyssey," and "unc" (an internet slang term used for an older man). However, in the final selection, "maxxing" outperformed all other candidates and was recognized as the word of the year.

Dictionary.comMaxxingLooksmaxxingToken maxxing
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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