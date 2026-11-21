The U-17 World Cup in Qatar is in full swing. Several national teams secured big wins in the first round of the group stage. While Italy and Morocco each put 6 goals past their opponents, Spain defeated China by a five-goal margin. Tajikistan also started the tournament with a victory, recording a 5-3 result against Cuba.

Big wins for Italy and Morocco

One of the notable results of the first round was the Italian national team's match against Jamaica. The Italian teenagers defeated their opponents 6-0, starting the tournament with a confident win.

For the Italian team, Crosi scored twice in the 7th and 15th minutes. Perillo increased the lead in the 34th minute, and in the 43rd minute, a Jamaican player scored an own goal. In the second half, Giammattell and Corigliano also became goal scorers.

Morocco also displayed attacking football in their match against Fiji. The African representatives won 6-0. Aoud, Rabbaj, Talay, Baha (2), and Lugmani found the back of the net.

Spain defeated China 5-0

The Spanish youth national team also achieved a big victory in the first round of the tournament. The match against China ended 5-0.

Pasquier opened the scoring from a penalty in the 40th minute. Tunkara scored Spain's second goal in stoppage time of the first half. In the second half, Emeka scored twice, and Trujillano scored once.

Tajikistan wins in an 8-goal thriller

The Tajikistan national team started their World Cup campaign successfully, winning 5-3 against Cuba.

In the first half, Gonzalez put Cuba ahead in the 44th minute. The second half was rich in goals. Sharipov equalized in the 48th minute, and Bobonazarov put Tajikistan ahead in the 57th minute. Mahmutov scored two goals in the 61st and 64th minutes. Cuba narrowed the gap with goals from Iglesias in the 67th and 70th minutes, but Radhabzod sealed Tajikistan's victory in the 76th minute.

U-17 World Cup. Round 1 results

Belgium – Vietnam 3:2

Cuba – Tajikistan 3:5

Mali – New Zealand 3:0

Spain – China 5:0

Italy – Jamaica 6:0

Senegal – Croatia 1:1

Fiji – Morocco 0:6

Group stage matches continue at the World Cup. The results of the first round have already demonstrated the attacking potential of several teams, and the situation in the groups will become clearer in the upcoming matches.