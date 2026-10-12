Researchers reveal unexpected secret to preventing stroke

An international team of researchers conducted a large-scale study to investigate the effects of daily beverages on cerebral circulation and stroke risk. This scientific study, involving 27,000 volunteers (half of whom had previously suffered an initial stroke), yielded unexpected and important results: while excessive coffee and carbonated drinks sharply increase the risk of stroke, regular tea consumption, conversely, has the property of protecting the body from this disease.

The researchers presented important conclusions regarding the exact amounts of sweet carbonated drinks, packaged juices, and various hot beverages.

A serious warning for coffee lovers

It was found that the amount of favorite coffee consumed is the main factor:

More than 4 cups a day: If a person drinks more than four cups of coffee throughout the day, their risk of stroke increases by up to 37 percent ;

Moderate consumption is safe: Drinking coffee in smaller amounts — 1–2 cups a day — does not increase the risk of stroke and is considered practically harmless to health.

Tea — a natural shield against stroke

Among the study results, the most encouraging was the positive impact of tea on human health:

Reduces risk by 29 percent: People who drink 3–4 cups of tea a day see their probability of suffering a stroke decrease from 18 percent to 29 percent ;

Special benefits of green tea: Research has shown that antioxidants, particularly in green tea, demonstrated the highest effectiveness in strengthening blood vessels.

Carbonated drinks and juices: Why you should be careful with them?

Experts revealed the hidden dangers of sugary drinks and those with artificial flavorings:

22 percent higher risk: Sweet carbonated drinks and beverages containing chemical substitutes for sugar increase the risk of stroke by 22 percent ;

Consequences of exceeding the daily limit: If two or more glasses of such drinks are consumed per day, the pressure and risk placed on the cerebral circulatory system rise sharply.

According to the scientists' conclusion, to preserve cardiovascular health, it is recommended to limit carbonated and excessively sweet drinks in the daily diet, drink coffee in moderation, and get used to consuming quality green and black tea throughout the day.