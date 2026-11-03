What danger is hidden behind the simple "V" sign?

At a time when the use of biometric data for security purposes is becoming increasingly popular, experts are warning about a new risk associated with the "V" sign commonly used in selfies. They state that fingerprints can be clearly visible in photos taken with high-quality cameras and can be used to obtain personal biometric data.

The "V" sign, used as a symbol of victory or peace and formed by extending the index and middle fingers, has become an integral part of international pop culture. However, with the development of high-resolution cameras and artificial intelligence-based software, this simple gesture can also pose a security problem.

Chinese security expert Li Chang participated in a reality show last month and demonstrated this risk using a celebrity's selfie as an example. He explained how clearly fingers raised in a "V" sign can be reflected in a photo and that such images can reveal personal biometric data.

According to Chang's analysis, if a photo is taken from a distance of less than 1.5 meters and the finger is pointed directly at the camera, the probability of fully reconstructing the person's fingerprint data is very high. For this reason, selfies can pose a specific risk. However, the expert pointed out that it is possible to identify approximately half of the fingerprint details even from a distance of up to three meters. In such a situation, artificial intelligence technologies play a significant role.

During the television program, Chang demonstrated that low-quality images can be improved with the help of photo editing software and artificial intelligence. Fingerprints that appear blurry and indistinct to the naked eye were made much more detailed and clear after being processed through special technologies.

Jin Qiu, a professor of cryptography at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, also confirmed this risk. He emphasized that as a result of the widespread use of high-resolution cameras, it has become technically possible to reconstruct detailed information such as fingerprints from a photo showing only the "V" sign.

Li Chang's experiment went viral on social media, sparking concerns among users about the potential for mass theft of personal information. However, some experts note that stealing someone else's fingerprints and using them to bypass biometric security systems is not that easy.

This is because factors such as lighting conditions, the camera's focal length, and image quality are important in the process of identifying fingerprints from a photo. Furthermore, it is considered advisable to have multiple photos to reliably compare a person's fingerprints.

Nevertheless, it is important to pay attention to the security of biometric data. If it is difficult to give up the habit of showing the "V" sign in selfies, Li Chang recommends blurring the fingertips or making the fingerprints indistinct using digital editing tools before posting them on social media.