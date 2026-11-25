As of November 25, 2026, the prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones have been presented. The list includes iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The devices are offered at various prices depending on storage capacity, color, and SIM configuration.

iPhone DUO

• 256 GB — $2999;

• 512 GB — $3449;

• 1 TB — $5099;

• 2 TB — $6199.

eSIM + eSIM versions

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB Silver — $1549;

• 256 GB Glacier — $1579;

• 256 GB Black — $1579;

• 256 GB Burgundy — $1599;

• 512 GB — $1799;

• 1 TB — $2799.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: