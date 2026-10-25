The secret to longevity found: Scientists succeed in reversing the aging process

·0·Health
The secret to longevity found: Scientists succeed in reversing the aging process

A true sensation has been recorded in the world of modern medicine and biology: researchers have managed to biologically rejuvenate human cells by a full 60 years.

During the unique experiment, the cells of an 80-year-old man were reprogrammed into stem cells using bioengineering methods and restored to a functional state characteristic of cells from an approximately 20-year-old person.

Cellular reprogramming: How was this achieved?

This research on reversing the aging mechanism has expanded important scientific boundaries in biology:

  • A jump from 80 to 20 years old: Cells taken from an elderly donor were treated with special biological factors, restoring their youthful characteristics, activity, and ability to divide;

  • Stem cell potential: Returning cells to their initial (stem) state made it possible to eliminate age-related changes and functional defects accumulated over the years;

  • Turning back the biological clock: Researchers have demonstrated in practice that the cellular-level aging process is not one-sided, and under certain conditions, it can be consciously reversed by decades.

Prospects for body rejuvenation and longevity

This breakthrough is expected to radically change humanity's views on a healthy and long life:

  • The possibility of full-body rejuvenation: Scientists are currently deeply studying mechanisms to rejuvenate the entire human organism and internal organs in the future based on this reprogramming technology;

  • A blow against chronic diseases: This new approach will pave the way in the future for treating age-related heart, joint, neurological, and other degenerative diseases at the cellular level;

  • Increasing life expectancy: If the research is confirmed in clinical stages, not only extending human life, but also maintaining the physical vigor of a 20-30-year-old even in old age could become a practical reality.

biotechnologystem cellsanti-agingcellular reprogramming
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Longevity laboratory launched in RussiaLongevity laboratory launched in Russia22 October 11:32Unusual project by an American schoolgirl: a burger-flavored tomato!Unusual project by an American schoolgirl: a burger-flavored tomato!17 October 14:18How spaceflight affected the next generations of female miceHow spaceflight affected the next generations of female mice27 September 19:53Anthropic biolab discovers new enzyme using AIAnthropic biolab discovers new enzyme using AI24 September 02:59Cable bacteria found to grow metal-organic wiresCable bacteria found to grow metal-organic wires15 September 17:52New potato variety named "Aytkhozhin" created in KazakhstanNew potato variety named "Aytkhozhin" created in Kazakhstan9 September 19:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often
List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet
List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
Why do children dislike eating meat? There are several reasons for this
Fever is not an enemy: What to do and what not to do when a child has a fever
Fever is not an enemy: What to do and what not to do when a child has a fever
Russian academician reveals the truth about the maximum limit of human lifespan
Russian academician reveals the truth about the maximum limit of human lifespan