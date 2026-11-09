Natural protection against colds: What nutrients does the body need before winter?

·17·Health
Natural protection against colds: What nutrients does the body need before winter?

The last month of autumn, November, is characterized by a sharp drop in air temperature, a decrease in sunlight, and the activation of seasonal viruses. During this period, the human body experiences adaptive stress: immunity weakens, chronic fatigue increases, and mood swings are observed.

Medical experts and nutritionists have identified 7 essential vitamins and microelements needed to naturally strengthen the body, fight viral infections, and maintain high energy levels during cold days.

November diet: 7 most essential substances for the body

Important sources to boost immunity and general health on the threshold of winter:

  • 1. Vitamin C — Natural immune shield:

    The primary assistant in strengthening immunity, it fights seasonal colds and infections.

    Where to get it: Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons, tangerines), red bell peppers, broccoli, cabbage, kiwi, parsley, and rose hips.

  • 2. Vitamin D — Against sunlight deficiency:

    In short days and cloudy weather conditions, vitamin D deficiency increases sharply. It plays an important role in strengthening bones, boosting immunity, and resisting autumn blues (depression).

    Where to get it: Fish oil, salmon, herring, egg yolks, and natural mushrooms.

  • 3. Zinc — Virus barrier:

    Ensures cell regeneration and helps prevent the spread of viruses when cold symptoms begin.

    Where to get it: Pumpkin seeds, quality beef, legumes (chickpeas, mung beans, beans), wheat germ, and nuts.

  • 4. Omega-3 fatty acids — Defense for the brain and blood vessels:

    Improves blood circulation, protects the cardiovascular system from the effects of cold temperatures, and increases the brain's ability to concentrate.

    Where to get it: Fatty sea fish (salmon, tuna, herring), flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

  • 5. Iron — A remedy for energy and anemia:

    Participates in transporting oxygen to tissues, eliminating drowsiness and chronic weakness in November.

    Where to get it: Red meat, beef liver, spinach, lentils, and legumes.

  • 6. Magnesium — A cure for stress and insomnia:

    Calms the nervous system, reduces autumn anxiety, and ensures deep, quality sleep.

    Where to get it: Almonds, spinach, dark chocolate (at least 70%), buckwheat, avocado, and bananas.

  • 7. Antioxidants (Vitamins A and E) — Cell and skin protection:

    Prevents skin dryness caused by cold and dry wind, protects cells from free radical damage, and ensures visual acuity.

    Where to get it: Carrots, sweet potatoes (yams), greens (Vitamin A); almonds, sunflower seeds, and quality vegetable oils (Vitamin E).

Autumn nutritional balance chart

Substance / Vitamin

Main function

Richest natural sources

Vitamin C

Fighting infections, immune protection

Citrus, bell peppers, kiwi

Vitamin D

Bone strength, autumn mood

Salmon, egg yolk, fish oil

Zinc

Stopping viral replication

Pumpkin seeds, beef, legumes

Omega-3

Brain function, vascular elasticity

Fatty fish, flax and chia seeds

Iron

Energy, hemoglobin and oxygen exchange

Red meat, beef liver, spinach

Magnesium

Calming nerves, quality sleep

Almonds, dark chocolate, buckwheat

Vitamins A and E

Preventing skin dryness, cell protection

Carrots, vegetable oils, almonds

Expert recommendation for seasonal adaptation

In November, it is recommended not to limit the diet only to dough-based and heavy foods, but to regularly include products rich in the above-mentioned microelements in the daily meal plan. This not only ensures a healthy and easy transition to the winter season but also helps to achieve high immunity naturally, without medications.

immunityvitaminshealthy eatingnutrition
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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