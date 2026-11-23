Scientists found that the activity of brown fat cells is not uniform. While some produce more heat, others function relatively sluggishly.

The study examined brown adipose tissue, which helps the body produce heat. Unlike white fat, which typically stores energy as a reserve, brown fat consumes energy to generate heat. The UCP1 protein plays a crucial role in this process.

The results of the study, which involved scientists from the Beckman Research Institute (USA), Wuhan University (China), and other scientific institutions, were published in the journal Nature.

As people age, it becomes harder for some to tolerate the cold and stay warm. This can be explained not only by a slowing metabolism but also by the relationship between immune cells and adipose tissue in the body. Scientists have identified a new mechanism that influences this process.

According to the study, immune cells called neutrophils and macrophages release a signaling molecule known as IL-1β. It affects a number of biochemical processes in brown fat cells, suppressing the activity of the UCP1 protein. As a result, the cells' ability to produce heat decreases.

In cold conditions, the sympathetic nervous system is activated, reducing the release of IL-1β from immune cells. This helps activate brown adipose tissue and produce more heat.

However, the flexibility of this mechanism decreases with age. Scientists found that the level of IL-1β in the brown adipose tissue of old mice was approximately six times higher than in young animals. At the same time, the amount of UCP1 protein, which is essential for heat production, decreased by 40 percent.

In cold exposure experiments, a significant difference was also observed between young and old mice. For example, after being kept at 6 degrees Celsius for 24 hours, the proportion of active brown fat cells reached 61.7 percent in young mice, while in older animals, this figure was only 15 percent.

Scientists also tested the possibility of influencing this process. In old mice given the drug mifepristone, which blocks the glucocorticoid receptor, the activity of brown fat cells increased. Positive changes were also observed in cold tolerance and energy expenditure indicators.

Nevertheless, these results do not yet mean that the same effect will occur in humans. The study was conducted primarily on animals, and initial observations of human brown adipose tissue were based on limited samples.

According to the scientists, this discovery helps to understand why the body's ability to adapt to cold decreases with age. In the future, a deeper study of this mechanism could serve as a basis for new research aimed at improving the heat production process in the elderly.