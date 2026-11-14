New report on HIV infection released in Tashkent: Which districts have the highest number of cases?

In Tashkent, 307 new cases of HIV infection have been recorded during the new period of the current year. This data was disclosed at the November 13 meeting of the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies, based on a report from the Main Health Department.

Key indicators and downward trend

According to the official report, the number of new cases identified in the first nine months of 2026 has decreased by 17 compared to the same period last year (324 cases). Currently, a total of 10,382 citizens living with HIV are officially registered in the capital. Of these:

5,916 are men;

4,465 are women (10,245 are adults, 137 are children under 18 years old).

Experts emphasize that the report refers to new cases of HIV infection, not AIDS (the final stage of the disease).

Transmission routes and indicators Number of cases Percentage Sexual contact 233 75.9% Medical parenteral route 13 4.2% Drug use 6 2% Non-medical parenteral route 4 1.3%

Which districts are at higher risk?

According to the data, the highest number of newly registered cases is concentrated in several areas of the capital. Specifically, more cases of HIV infection have been identified in the Bektemir, Mirobod, Uchtepa, Yangihayot, Sergeli, Yashnobod, and Yunusobod districts.

Medical professionals are urging citizens not to be indifferent to their health, to follow a safe lifestyle, and to undergo regular medical check-ups.

In your opinion, what other measures should be taken to prevent HIV infection and increase awareness among the population? Leave your thoughts in the comments!