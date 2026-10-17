Unusual project by an American schoolgirl: a burger-flavored tomato!

American schoolgirl Gabriella Rotberg has captured the spotlight with an unusual project. The 17-year-old girl is working on giving regular tomatoes a burger-like flavor. Her project, named Impossible Vines, has even received a patent in the USA.

Gabriella's passion for science is closely tied to her family environment. Her father works in the field of biotechnology, and her mother is engaged in cancer research. Because of this, the girl has been interested in scientific research since childhood.

Gabriella came up with the unusual idea at the age of 15. While making a sandwich in the kitchen, she wondered about the possibility of changing the taste of tomatoes and giving them a burger-like flavor. Later, this thought turned into a separate scientific project.

Gabriella's initiative demonstrates that the creativity and scientific interest of youth can bring forth unusual ideas. How the burger-flavored tomato will be applied in practice in the future depends on the development of the project.