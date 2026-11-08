The cause of premature wrinkles: A Korean surgeon reveals 5 products that age the skin quickly

·5·Health
The cause of premature wrinkles: A Korean surgeon reveals 5 products that age the skin quickly

Experts from South Korea, considered world leaders in skincare and the secrets of flawless youth, emphasize that expensive creams and cosmetic procedures do not always yield the expected results.

A well-known South Korean plastic surgeon, Choi Hyun Nam, has revealed 5 dangerous products in the daily diet that directly contribute to breakouts on the face, unpleasant puffiness around the eyes, and premature deep wrinkles. According to the specialist, if internal nutrition is not regulated, external treatments will remain ineffective.

The 5 main "enemies" of the skin and their negative effects

The doctor explained the factors that destroy facial structure and the dermal layer in the following points:

  1. Alcohol — the skin's #1 enemy:

    Alcoholic beverages cause severe dehydration of the body. As a result, the facial skin loses its moisture, becomes dry, and fine lines become several times more pronounced and visible;

  2. Processed meat (sausages and hot dogs):

    The high content of preservatives, chemical additives, and excessive salt in them intensifies chronic inflammatory processes in the tissues. This slows down cell renewal and accelerates the aging process;

  3. Fried and fatty foods:

    Foods fried at high temperatures lead to overactivation of the sebaceous glands. As a result, the skin produces excess oil, pores become clogged, and the incidence of various acne and breakouts on the face increases;

  4. Sweets and excess sugar:

    Sugar is quickly absorbed into the blood and triggers the process of glycation. This condition destroys collagen, the most important protein responsible for the firmness and elasticity of the skin, resulting in facial sagging;

  5. Ramen (instant noodles) and salty snacks:

    Such foods with an extremely high sodium content artificially retain water in the body. The consequence of this manifests as facial puffiness upon waking up in the morning and the appearance of unsightly swelling on the eyelids and around the eyes.

Expert recommendation: How to achieve healthy and youthful skin?

Surgeon Choi Hyun Nam notes that to maintain the natural glow and firmness of the face, it is necessary to completely reconsider one's diet.

Consuming enough clean drinking water in the daily menu and replacing salty and semi-finished products with fresh fruits, vegetables, and natural products rich in antioxidants provides a longer-lasting and safer result than any surgical procedure.

skincareChoi Hyun Namhealthy eatingcosmetology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Daily habits that steal youth: 6 main habits that make women age prematurelyDaily habits that steal youth: 6 main habits that make women age prematurely28 October 23:58The truth behind wrinkles: The fundamental differences between 50-year-olds of the past and todayThe truth behind wrinkles: The fundamental differences between 50-year-olds of the past and today5 November 16:55In China, a 75-year-old woman spent her 10-year savings of $450,000 on a beauty salonIn China, a 75-year-old woman spent her 10-year savings of $450,000 on a beauty salon23 September 15:40How lying erodes health: Unexpected effects on the body, appearance, and weightHow lying erodes health: Unexpected effects on the body, appearance, and weight29 October 14:25List of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the dietList of the most dangerous and most beneficial products for health in the diet16 October 12:02A rare global procedure: The 61st balloon angioplasty performed at the National Medical CenterA rare global procedure: The 61st balloon angioplasty performed at the National Medical Center8 October 23:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

6 signs that appear before a heart attack
6 signs that appear before a heart attack
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Russia Ranks Second in the World for Cryopreservation
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
Heart attack: what signs to look out for in the morning?
The truth behind wrinkles: The fundamental differences between 50-year-olds of the past and today
The truth behind wrinkles: The fundamental differences between 50-year-olds of the past and today
Which foods should be limited to prevent bone weakening?
Which foods should be limited to prevent bone weakening?
The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body
The words you say to yourself can heal or poison your body
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Scientists and doctors reveal the hidden harms of the beshik (cradle) to child health (video)
Is it safe to eat a blackened banana?
Is it safe to eat a blackened banana?