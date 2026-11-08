The cause of premature wrinkles: A Korean surgeon reveals 5 products that age the skin quickly

Experts from South Korea, considered world leaders in skincare and the secrets of flawless youth, emphasize that expensive creams and cosmetic procedures do not always yield the expected results.

A well-known South Korean plastic surgeon, Choi Hyun Nam, has revealed 5 dangerous products in the daily diet that directly contribute to breakouts on the face, unpleasant puffiness around the eyes, and premature deep wrinkles. According to the specialist, if internal nutrition is not regulated, external treatments will remain ineffective.

The 5 main "enemies" of the skin and their negative effects

The doctor explained the factors that destroy facial structure and the dermal layer in the following points:

Alcohol — the skin's #1 enemy: Alcoholic beverages cause severe dehydration of the body. As a result, the facial skin loses its moisture, becomes dry, and fine lines become several times more pronounced and visible; Processed meat (sausages and hot dogs): The high content of preservatives, chemical additives, and excessive salt in them intensifies chronic inflammatory processes in the tissues. This slows down cell renewal and accelerates the aging process; Fried and fatty foods: Foods fried at high temperatures lead to overactivation of the sebaceous glands. As a result, the skin produces excess oil, pores become clogged, and the incidence of various acne and breakouts on the face increases; Sweets and excess sugar: Sugar is quickly absorbed into the blood and triggers the process of glycation. This condition destroys collagen, the most important protein responsible for the firmness and elasticity of the skin, resulting in facial sagging; Ramen (instant noodles) and salty snacks: Such foods with an extremely high sodium content artificially retain water in the body. The consequence of this manifests as facial puffiness upon waking up in the morning and the appearance of unsightly swelling on the eyelids and around the eyes.

Expert recommendation: How to achieve healthy and youthful skin?

Surgeon Choi Hyun Nam notes that to maintain the natural glow and firmness of the face, it is necessary to completely reconsider one's diet.

Consuming enough clean drinking water in the daily menu and replacing salty and semi-finished products with fresh fruits, vegetables, and natural products rich in antioxidants provides a longer-lasting and safer result than any surgical procedure.