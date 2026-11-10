Why does the area around the navel hurt? It could be simple indigestion or a sign of appendicitis

Sudden stabbing pain around the navel and recurring discomfort are familiar to many. Sometimes this is caused by simple digestive issues. However, in some situations, pain around the navel can be an early sign of a serious illness.

Why does the area around the navel hurt?

One of the most common causes of stabbing pain around the navel is problems with the digestive system. Specifically:

Gas accumulation in the intestines. Bloating, intestinal distension, and gas movement can cause a feeling of stabbing or pressure around the navel.

Constipation. The accumulation of stool in the intestines leads to bloating and discomfort around the navel.

Intestinal infection. Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain may occur due to viruses or bacteria.

Indigestion. Intolerance to certain products or irregular eating habits can also cause pain in the abdominal area.

Can pain around the navel be a sign of appendicitis?

Yes. One of the initial symptoms of appendicitis is pain that starts specifically around the navel. Over time, the pain may migrate to the lower right side of the abdomen and intensify.

In this case, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and an increase in body temperature may also be observed. The pain is likely to worsen when walking, coughing, or moving.

In addition, an umbilical hernia can also cause pain and a protrusion in this area. Discomfort may increase, especially when coughing or lifting heavy objects.

When should you see a doctor?

If the pain around the navel is intensifying, does not stop for several hours, or moves to the lower right side of the abdomen, you should seek medical attention immediately.

Sudden severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, high fever, abdominal swelling, or the inability to pass stool and gas are also signs of serious danger. In such a situation, an ambulance should be called.

Any stabbing pain around the navel does not necessarily mean appendicitis. However, it is important to pay attention to the location of the pain, its duration, and additional symptoms. The cause can only be determined through a doctor's examination and necessary tests.