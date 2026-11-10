What causes tiny white bumps under the eyes? How can you get rid of them?

Many people are bothered by tiny, whitish, and hard bumps that appear under the eyes. Some mistake them for acne and try to squeeze them out. In reality, these bumps are often small cysts called milia, which form as a result of keratin buildup under the skin.

Milia are usually 1–2 millimeters in size and are white or yellowish in color. They are most commonly found around the eyelids, under the eyes, on the cheeks, and on the forehead. Importantly, milia are not acne; they are not related to inflammation and are generally considered a painless condition.

Why do they appear?

The skin is constantly renewing itself: old cells shed, and new ones are formed. Sometimes, dead skin cells get trapped under the skin. The keratin protein within them accumulates, forming tiny white cysts.

The following factors can cause milia to appear:

skin damage caused by sun exposure;

the recovery process following burns, rashes, or other skin injuries;

the use of certain oily and heavy cosmetic products;

long-term use of steroid creams.

However, milia are not always caused by improper care or a lack of hygiene. They can also appear on healthy skin.

How can you get rid of them?

Milia are generally harmless and sometimes disappear on their own. However, in adults, they can persist for a long time. In such cases, a dermatologist can remove them using special sterile instruments or recommend other treatments depending on the condition of the skin.

Most importantly, do not try to pierce or squeeze the white bumps at home with a needle. Especially since the skin around the eyes is very delicate, such actions can lead to infection, inflammation, and scarring.

When should you see a doctor?

If the bumps are increasing in number, becoming red, or causing pain or itching, it is necessary to undergo a dermatological examination. This is because not every white bump under the eye is necessarily milia.

Therefore, the best way to get rid of them is to first determine the cause and choose a method that does not harm the skin.