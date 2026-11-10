What causes tiny white bumps under the eyes? How can you get rid of them?

2 min read42
What causes tiny white bumps under the eyes? How can you get rid of them?

Many people are bothered by tiny, whitish, and hard bumps that appear under the eyes. Some mistake them for acne and try to squeeze them out. In reality, these bumps are often small cysts called milia, which form as a result of keratin buildup under the skin.

Milia are usually 1–2 millimeters in size and are white or yellowish in color. They are most commonly found around the eyelids, under the eyes, on the cheeks, and on the forehead. Importantly, milia are not acne; they are not related to inflammation and are generally considered a painless condition.

Why do they appear?

The skin is constantly renewing itself: old cells shed, and new ones are formed. Sometimes, dead skin cells get trapped under the skin. The keratin protein within them accumulates, forming tiny white cysts.

The following factors can cause milia to appear:

  • skin damage caused by sun exposure;

  • the recovery process following burns, rashes, or other skin injuries;

  • the use of certain oily and heavy cosmetic products;

  • long-term use of steroid creams.

However, milia are not always caused by improper care or a lack of hygiene. They can also appear on healthy skin.

Tiny white milia rashes on a newborn baby's nose.

How can you get rid of them?

Milia are generally harmless and sometimes disappear on their own. However, in adults, they can persist for a long time. In such cases, a dermatologist can remove them using special sterile instruments or recommend other treatments depending on the condition of the skin.

Most importantly, do not try to pierce or squeeze the white bumps at home with a needle. Especially since the skin around the eyes is very delicate, such actions can lead to infection, inflammation, and scarring.

When should you see a doctor?

If the bumps are increasing in number, becoming red, or causing pain or itching, it is necessary to undergo a dermatological examination. This is because not every white bump under the eye is necessarily milia.

Therefore, the best way to get rid of them is to first determine the cause and choose a method that does not harm the skin.

Numerous tiny, white milium bumps are clearly visible on the skin under the eye.
Did you like this article?
Charos«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Health