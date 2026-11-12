4 months of observation and full recovery: How did the "Neoonkovak" vaccine pass the trial?

New achievements in the medical field are dramatically expanding humanity's ability to fight the most severe diseases. In particular, the first patient to undergo a course of the new personalized "Neoonkovak" cancer vaccine, developed in Russia, has successfully completed the therapy. It is reported that the metastases previously present in the patient have completely disappeared.

Statement by Alexander Gintsburg and treatment results

The head of the N. F. Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gintsburg, announced this significant news in an interview with the "Gazeta.Ru" publication. According to him, exactly four months have passed since the end of the treatment course, and doctors have not detected any new malignant tumors in the patient.

Currently, this man, who was treated for a melanoma diagnosis, is under the strict supervision of doctors, and the inspection process will last for three years. The patient has been advised to undergo a full check-up from head to toe every month, a process carried out using high-precision computed tomography. Particular attention is being paid to the condition of the lymph nodes. However, Academician Gintsburg emphasized that it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions regarding the long-term effectiveness of the treatment, and observations are ongoing.

Key indicators and parameters Details Developed preparation "Neoonkovak" personalized cancer vaccine (based on mRNA technology) Scientific institution N. F. Gamaleya Center (Academician Alexander Gintsburg) First patient result Metastases completely disappeared, no new tumors detected (4 months of observation) Future plans To involve another 20 patients in treatment by the end of the year

"The preparation is created based on mRNA technology and is prepared strictly individually based on the unique genetic profile specific to each patient's tumor. The main task of the vaccine is to teach the patient's own immune system to independently recognize and destroy dangerous cells and metastases."

Future plans and large-scale trials

Following this successful step, it was announced that five more patients have begun treatment using the new methodology. By the end of this year, it is planned to involve a total of 20 patients in this treatment process.

Experts believe that within the next three to six years, thanks to the latest achievements in the field of immuno-oncotherapy, highly effective methods for treating several types of malignant tumors could be widely introduced into medical practice.

Do you think modern mRNA technologies and personalized cancer vaccines can become the discovery of the century that will allow medicine to completely overcome cancer? Leave your opinion in the comments!