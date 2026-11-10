Does lack of sleep shorten life by 12 percent? Scientists announce new sleep standards
Leading international scientists conducting research on medicine and healthy lifestyles have once again proven that full and quality sleep is the main pillar of human health, brain function, and immunity.
Experts strictly recommend that adults sleep an average of 8 hours per day. However, this number varies significantly depending on each person's age and the recovery needs of their body.
Daily sleep standards by age
As a person grows older, their biological need for sleep changes. The official breakdown developed by scientists:
Age category
Recommended sleep duration
Body condition and notes
0 – 3 months
14 – 17 hours
Period of rapid brain development and growth
4 – 11 months
12 – 15 hours
Balance of daily activity and recovery
1 – 2 years
11 – 14 hours
Necessary for movement and language learning process
3 – 5 years
10 – 13 hours
Compensating for energy expenditure in preschool age
6 – 13 years
9 – 11 hours
Processing mental loads during school years
14 – 17 years
8 – 10 hours
Period of hormonal changes during adolescence
18 – 65 years
7 – 9 hours
Work activity, mental and physical recovery (average 8 hours)
Over 65 years
7 – 8 hours
Slowing of metabolism and stable rest
Dangerous consequences of chronic sleep deprivation: Life can be shortened by 12%
According to medical observations and scientific statistics, regularly sleeping less than 5–7 hours per day causes imperceptible but catastrophic complications for the human body:
Life expectancy: Some major studies show that regular lack of sleep and sleep deficiency can lead to a reduction in human life by up to 12 percent;
Heart and cardiovascular risk: Chronic lack of sleep causes high blood pressure, increases inflammatory processes in blood vessels, and increases the risk of heart attack;
Immunity and brain function: In people who sleep less than 7 hours, the process of clearing the brain of toxins does not occur fully, memory weakens, and the ability to concentrate decreases.
Full sleep — a daily necessity
According to the experts' conclusion, sleep is not just rest, but a natural guarantee of cell regeneration, reduction of stress hormones, and longevity. Regulating your daily routine and adhering to age-appropriate sleep standards is the most important step for a healthy life.
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