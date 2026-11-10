Does lack of sleep shorten life by 12 percent? Scientists announce new sleep standards

Leading international scientists conducting research on medicine and healthy lifestyles have once again proven that full and quality sleep is the main pillar of human health, brain function, and immunity.

Experts strictly recommend that adults sleep an average of 8 hours per day. However, this number varies significantly depending on each person's age and the recovery needs of their body.

Daily sleep standards by age

As a person grows older, their biological need for sleep changes. The official breakdown developed by scientists:

Age category Recommended sleep duration Body condition and notes 0 – 3 months 14 – 17 hours Period of rapid brain development and growth 4 – 11 months 12 – 15 hours Balance of daily activity and recovery 1 – 2 years 11 – 14 hours Necessary for movement and language learning process 3 – 5 years 10 – 13 hours Compensating for energy expenditure in preschool age 6 – 13 years 9 – 11 hours Processing mental loads during school years 14 – 17 years 8 – 10 hours Period of hormonal changes during adolescence 18 – 65 years 7 – 9 hours Work activity, mental and physical recovery (average 8 hours) Over 65 years 7 – 8 hours Slowing of metabolism and stable rest

Dangerous consequences of chronic sleep deprivation: Life can be shortened by 12%

According to medical observations and scientific statistics, regularly sleeping less than 5–7 hours per day causes imperceptible but catastrophic complications for the human body:

Life expectancy: Some major studies show that regular lack of sleep and sleep deficiency can lead to a reduction in human life by up to 12 percent ;

Heart and cardiovascular risk: Chronic lack of sleep causes high blood pressure, increases inflammatory processes in blood vessels, and increases the risk of heart attack;

Immunity and brain function: In people who sleep less than 7 hours, the process of clearing the brain of toxins does not occur fully, memory weakens, and the ability to concentrate decreases.

Full sleep — a daily necessity

According to the experts' conclusion, sleep is not just rest, but a natural guarantee of cell regeneration, reduction of stress hormones, and longevity. Regulating your daily routine and adhering to age-appropriate sleep standards is the most important step for a healthy life.