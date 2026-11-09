It has been revealed how walking without headwear in cold weather affects the body

·54·Health
It has been revealed how walking without headwear in cold weather affects the body

As air temperatures drop, we often see people walking outside without headwear. Especially among men, this habit is common, and the belief that "if you walk in the cold, you will go bald" is widespread.

So, how well-founded are these claims? Medical experts and dermatologists have revealed their scientific conclusions regarding the impact of temperatures at +1°C and below on the scalp, hair follicles, and general health.

Scientific truth: How does low temperature affect hair?

Dermatologists state that cold itself does not directly lead to complete baldness (alopecia), but it significantly weakens the function of hair follicles:

  • Slowing of blood circulation: When the temperature is +1°C or lower, the micro-vessels in the scalp constrict sharply (spasm). As a result, the delivery of necessary nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles is temporarily blocked;

  • Dryness and brittleness: Winter cold and dry air deprive hair strands of their natural moisture. Consequently, hair loses its elasticity and becomes brittle, dull, and lifeless;

  • Other primary causes: In medicine, the main factor for baldness is not cold, but genetic predisposition (heredity), hormonal imbalance of androgens, chronic stress, and a deficiency of essential vitamins and minerals.

More dangerous than baldness: What other blows does the cold deal to the head?

Not wearing headwear is not limited to just ruining the appearance of your hair. More serious consequences for the entire body can arise:

  • Inflammation of ears and nerve fibers: The head area is very sensitive to cold, and unprotected ears are prone to acute otitis (ear inflammation) and frostbite of nerve fibers. This leads to constant, severe headaches;

  • Rapid cooling of the body: A large part of the human body's heat escapes through the head. Walking without a hat leads to general cooling of the entire body (hypothermia) and a sharp weakening of the immune system.

Expert recommendation: From when is it mandatory to wear headwear?

Dermatologists recommend going outside with headwear when the temperature drops to +1°C and on days when it is lower.

To maintain the natural thickness of your hair, the nourishment of its roots, and to avoid lowering your immunity during the winter season, it is advisable to use warm headwear made of natural fabrics that do not hinder the skin's ability to breathe.

hair healthdermatologyhypothermiaalopecia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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