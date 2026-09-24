Anthropic biolab discovers new enzyme using AI

Anthropic, one of the leading companies in the field of artificial intelligence, has announced a major scientific breakthrough in its newly established specialized laboratory. According to ixbt.com, the Claude neural network independently analyzed genetic databases and successfully discovered an entirely new enzyme system similar to the famous CRISPR editing mechanism. This is reported by news source.

This achievement demonstrates how rapidly the role of AI is growing in the world of modern technology and biotechnology. During the experiment, human involvement was minimal; experts only set the initial task and verified the system's results. All other complex analytical processes were carried out in a fully automated manner.

Large-scale data analysis

According to the company, about 950 agents of the Claude model participated in this research. They continuously studied a massive database of DNA sequences for 21 hours, processing a total of 210 million tokens. As a result, one of the agents identified an unusual repeating pattern in the dataset and immediately sent a signal to the researchers.

Subsequent inspections and laboratory tests conducted by experts fully confirmed that bacteriophages—viruses that infect bacteria—contain a previously unknown enzyme system. Although the exact functions of this newly discovered system have not yet been fully studied, its scientific significance is highly regarded.

Future plans and scientific environment

The reason the Anthropic team decided to make this preliminary data public is to demonstrate the practical capabilities of Claude and introduce the scientific community to their ongoing developments. Today, the company is actively recruiting leading scientists to its laboratory and expanding its research directions. In particular, the search for and development of new drugs are also planned for the future.

Nevertheless, it remains unknown whether this discovery will match the revolutionary CRISPR technology in the world of biotechnology or achieve significant practical importance. Interestingly, as Anthropic actively enters the scientific field, its main competitor, OpenAI, is also working on solving increasingly complex mathematical problems.