Anthropic biolab discovers new enzyme using AI

·6·Technology
Anthropic biolab discovers new enzyme using AI

Anthropic, one of the leading companies in the field of artificial intelligence, has announced a major scientific breakthrough in its newly established specialized laboratory. According to ixbt.com, the Claude neural network independently analyzed genetic databases and successfully discovered an entirely new enzyme system similar to the famous CRISPR editing mechanism. This is reported by news source.

This achievement demonstrates how rapidly the role of AI is growing in the world of modern technology and biotechnology. During the experiment, human involvement was minimal; experts only set the initial task and verified the system's results. All other complex analytical processes were carried out in a fully automated manner.

Large-scale data analysis

According to the company, about 950 agents of the Claude model participated in this research. They continuously studied a massive database of DNA sequences for 21 hours, processing a total of 210 million tokens. As a result, one of the agents identified an unusual repeating pattern in the dataset and immediately sent a signal to the researchers.

Subsequent inspections and laboratory tests conducted by experts fully confirmed that bacteriophages—viruses that infect bacteria—contain a previously unknown enzyme system. Although the exact functions of this newly discovered system have not yet been fully studied, its scientific significance is highly regarded.

Future plans and scientific environment

The reason the Anthropic team decided to make this preliminary data public is to demonstrate the practical capabilities of Claude and introduce the scientific community to their ongoing developments. Today, the company is actively recruiting leading scientists to its laboratory and expanding its research directions. In particular, the search for and development of new drugs are also planned for the future.

Nevertheless, it remains unknown whether this discovery will match the revolutionary CRISPR technology in the world of biotechnology or achieve significant practical importance. Interestingly, as Anthropic actively enters the scientific field, its main competitor, OpenAI, is also working on solving increasingly complex mathematical problems.

AnthropicClaudeBiotechnologyArtificial IntelligenceDNA
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

AI Safety: Claude Misused in Biological ResearchAI Safety: Claude Misused in Biological Research11 September 22:29OpenAI system breached using Anthropic neural networkOpenAI system breached using Anthropic neural network18 September 19:21An Unexpected Clash Erupts Between AI AgentsAn Unexpected Clash Erupts Between AI Agents13 August 23:29Anthropic’s New Watermarks Spark User BacklashAnthropic’s New Watermarks Spark User Backlash13 August 03:26Anthropic Will Mark AI-Generated Text with Special IdentifiersAnthropic Will Mark AI-Generated Text with Special Identifiers11 August 17:25AI Agent Hacks Gym System in AustraliaAI Agent Hacks Gym System in Australia11 August 02:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test