Emergency near «Inbazar»: Were the electric bus and passengers harmed?

Reports and video footage have circulated on social media claiming that a high-voltage electric cable fell onto a Yutong electric bus operating in Tashkent, creating a dangerous situation.

The press service of the Mirzo Ulug‘bek district administration issued official information about the incident, clarifying what actually happened.

Short circuit near «Inbazar»

According to the report, the incident occurred at around 19:13 on August 11 on Gulsara Street in Mirzo Ulug‘bek district, near the «Inbazar» shopping center. As a result of an unexpected short circuit in the power transmission network, a cable broke and fell onto the roadway.

Employees of the Emergency Situations Department, an emergency crew from the district electric networks company and relevant utility services promptly arrived at the scene. Safety measures were taken, the area was immediately cordoned off and the malfunction was fully eliminated.

Were there any injuries or damage?

According to the district administration, some alarming reports circulating online were not confirmed:

No one was harmed or injured as a result of the incident;

Nearby residents and passing vehicles suffered no damage;

It was emphasized that the Yutong electric bus at the center of the incident was also undamaged and remains in proper working condition.

The consequences have now been fully addressed in the area, and power supply has been restored. The situation has been brought under the full control of district officials.

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