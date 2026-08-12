Are People in the UK Paying £1,200 to Become Pigs? (Video)

·66·World
Are People in the UK Paying £1,200 to Become Pigs? (Video)

A video has spread on social media claiming that in the United Kingdom people are visiting an unusual “Pig Spa,” where they live like pigs for two days to relieve stress. It shows participants rolling in mud in special costumes, eating from a trough and making pig-like sounds.

According to the information in the video, people pay £1,200 (approximately $1,620) for this unusual experience. Its alleged purpose is to reduce stress by taking a break from work, phones and everyday responsibilities.

However, this claim is false. FactCheck sources examined the circulated video and found that it was filmed for the United Kingdom’ssatirical comedy show “The B@it.” The “guests” in the video were actually actors.

The video, published by Channel 4 Comedy on November 27, 2022, was itself presented as a satirical sketch aboutthe United Kingdom’s first “Pig Spa.”

Therefore, the claim that a spa operates in the United Kingdom where people really pay £1,200 to live like pigs is unfounded. The video circulating on social media is staged content based on humor and satire.

United KingdomChannel 4The B@it
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