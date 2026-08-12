Inter midfielder Frattesi offered to Newcastle United

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Inter midfielder Frattesi offered to Newcastle United

Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi has been offered to English club Newcastle United as a potential signing to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window. According to Goal.com, the club’s management is seriously considering the option in order to fill the gap in central midfield. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Strengthening central midfield is currently one of Newcastle United’s most pressing priorities. The club’s management believes that signing an experienced footballer will be crucial to achieving their ambitious goals this season. The club’s scouts are carefully assessing the opportunities available in the transfer market.

The midfield void and new candidates

The Magpies face the task of adequately filling the huge void left by Bruno Guimarães. The coaching staff stress that finding a player capable of matching the former leader’s performances and fully replicating his influence is vital to the team’s stability.

Davide Frattesi’s availability on the transfer market has attracted the attention of the English club’s recruitment department. The Inter midfielder’s services have recently been offered to Newcastle United, and the parties are currently assessing his price and suitability for the team’s playing style.

Transfer negotiations and future plans

It is understood that, in addition to Davide Frattesi, other players are also being linked with St James’ Park. Aleksandar Stanković is reportedly one of the club’s transfer targets, with the scouting network closely monitoring his development.

The club’s head coach and sporting directors are working to recruit young and talented players who can increase competition for places in the starting lineup and help maintain strong results throughout the season. Although no official agreement has been reached yet, transfer negotiations are ongoing.

Newcastle UnitedDavide FrattesiInter MilanPremier League TransfersBruno Guimarães
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