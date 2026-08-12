Motorcyclist who fled from the YPX and filmed it sentenced to 15 days in jail (video)

·54·Society
Motorcyclist who fled from the YPX and filmed it sentenced to 15 days in jail (video)

A video filmed by a motorcyclist and widely discussed on social media has gone viral. It shows the rider deliberately ignoring the lawful demand of Road Patrol Service (YPX) inspectors to stop and continuing at high speed.

Dangerous race near the «Yangi O‘zbekiston» park

It emerged that the violation and the video were recorded on one of the busy roads connecting Tashkent Region and the capital, near the «Yangi O‘zbekiston» park. The motorcyclist grossly violated traffic safety rules and the demands of internal affairs officers, also endangering the lives of other road users.

IIBB response and court ruling

According to the press service of the Tashkent City IIBB Traffic Safety Department, the identity of the offending motorcyclist was promptly established during оперативные investigative measures conducted by IIBB officers. An administrative report and the necessary documents were drawn up against him under the relevant articles of the Code of Administrative Responsibility of the Republic of Uzbekistan (MJtK).

By a decision of the court for criminal cases that reviewed the matter, the driver who disobeyed the lawful demand of a YPX officer and posed a threat to traffic safety was sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention.

No «A» category, only «B»: Additional measures to be taken against the offender

Another important detail was revealed during the investigation. The driver did not have the «A» category driving licence required to operate a motorcycle. He only held a «B» category licence, which grants the right to drive passenger cars.

The IIBB Traffic Safety Department warned that even after serving his 15-day administrative detention term, the driver would not simply be able to take the vehicle away. Since he does not have the relevant «A» category, it was stated that additional strict measures would be taken in accordance with the law regarding the retrieval of the motorcycle from the impound lot or its ownership.

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Yangi O‘zbekistonTashkentUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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