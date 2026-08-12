Kamchatka readers and subscribers are being switched to satellite communications

·27·Technology
Kamchatka readers and subscribers are being switched to satellite communications

Russia’s Kamchatka Krai is temporarily being switched to backup satellite communications due to repairs on its main internet backbone. According to Ixbt.com, this measure became necessary because of a threat to the only underwater fiber-optic link connecting the peninsula to the mainland. Ixbt.com reports .

Government officials say that nearly all communications operators have already managed to redirect their capacity entirely to backup channels. All critical infrastructure facilities in the region, including emergency services, hospitals, ATMs and major retail chains, are being kept operational as usual.

Reconfiguring the communications networks

According to Grigory Bondarenko, Minister of Digital Development of Kamchatka Krai, the main task in this process is to fully adapt all routing to the satellite channel. Dozens of specialists have been brought in to perform this complex technical task, preceded by extensive preparation.

The process of switching the core network to backup capacity began overnight from August 11 to August 12 and is being carried out gradually for subscribers. The main repairs to the underwater fiber-optic line are scheduled to continue from August 12 through August 15.

Internet restrictions and service stability

While the repairs are underway, fixed and mobile internet will be temporarily unavailable in Kamchatka. Nevertheless, cellular voice calls, SMS messages, terrestrial television and landline telephones will continue to operate.

Payments made with bank cards have also been suspended since midday on August 12. Specialists say the emergency repairs were prompted by critical coastal erosion near Cape Levashov, which created a risk of damage to the cable’s shore landing section.

In the area, Rostelecom specialists will replace the damaged section of the cable, bury it deeper underground and install two connecting couplers.

KamchatkaInternetCommunicationsTechnologyRostelecom
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