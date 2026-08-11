Blogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prison

The court verdict against blogger Aziz Hakimov has been announced. He was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison. This was reported by the Tashkent City Courts.

It was reported that on 11 avgust, the criminal case against Aziz Hakimov was considered and the final decision announced at a closed hearing of the Shaykhantahur District Criminal Court.

During the trial, Hakimov was acquitted of the charge under Article 150 of the Criminal Code, relating to the promotion of war. The court concluded that his actions did not contain the elements of this crime.

However, the blogger was found guilty of committing the crimes stipulated under Part 2 of Article 139 of the Criminal Code—defamation; Part 2 of Article 140—insult; and Part 2 of Article 156—incitement of national, racial, ethnic or religious hatred.

By partially aggregating the sentences, the court imposed a final sentence of 4 years and 2 months in prison on Aziz Hakimov. It was determined that the term of imprisonment would be calculated from 2025 yil 26 sentyabrdan.

At the same time, according to the court verdict, the Ministry of Digital Technologies was ordered to block the «Comrade_Aziz» channel operated by the blogger on the Telegram messenger.

The six individuals recognized as victims in the case were informed of their right to apply to a civil court to recover the material and moral damages caused to them.

The defendant was also informed of the procedure and deadlines for appealing the verdict to a higher court.