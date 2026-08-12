4 days off ahead of Independence Day: who returns to work when?

In connection with Independence Day, the next extended weekend is approaching in Uzbekistan. This year, some employees will have 4 consecutive days off, while others will have 3 days off.

Under Presidential Decree No. PF–257, signed on December 24, 2025, Monday, August 31, 2026, has been designated as an additional day off for all employees, regardless of the type of workweek.

Five-day workweek — 4 consecutive days off

Those working a five-day week will have a fairly long break ahead of the holiday.

August 29 — Saturday, a regular day off.

August 30 — Sunday, a regular day off.

August 31 — Monday, an additional day off.

September 1 — Tuesday, Independence Day.

Thus, employees working a five-day schedule will have four consecutive days off from August 29 through September 1. September 1 is an official non-working public holiday in accordance with the Labour Code.

How many days off are provided for a six-day workweek?

For those working a six-day week, Saturday, August 29, is normally a working day.

Their days off will last:

August 30 — Sunday,

August 31 — an additional day off,

September 1 — Independence Day

for a total of three consecutive days. The decree designates August 31 as a day off for all employees, regardless of the type of workweek.

Work resumes on September 2

After the extended break, Wednesday, September 2, will be a regular working day.

Therefore, unless a separate new decision is adopted, employees working a five-day week will return to work on Wednesday after four days off, while those working a six-day week will return after three days off. The presidential decree does not designate any additional day off for the 2026 Independence Day holiday apart from August 31.

Quick calendar

Date Day of the week Status August 29 Saturday Day off for five-day workers, working day for six-day workers August 30 Sunday Day off August 31 Monday Additional day off for everyone September 1 Tuesday Independence Day September 2 Wednesday Regular working day

Employees on a five-day workweek are entitled to two days off per week, while those on a six-day workweek are entitled to one; Sunday is the common weekly day off.

In other words, an opportunity for a short holiday

The four-day break could be a convenient opportunity for those working a five-day week to take a short trip, enjoy family time or simply recharge.

Most importantly, do not mix up the dates: the break begins on August 29, Independence Day is celebrated on September 1, and the regular work schedule resumes on September 2.

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