4 days off ahead of Independence Day: who returns to work when?

·44·Society
4 days off ahead of Independence Day: who returns to work when?

In connection with Independence Day, the next extended weekend is approaching in Uzbekistan. This year, some employees will have 4 consecutive days off, while others will have 3 days off.

Under Presidential Decree No. PF–257, signed on December 24, 2025, Monday, August 31, 2026, has been designated as an additional day off for all employees, regardless of the type of workweek.

Five-day workweek — 4 consecutive days off

Those working a five-day week will have a fairly long break ahead of the holiday.

  • August 29 — Saturday, a regular day off.

  • August 30 — Sunday, a regular day off.

  • August 31 — Monday, an additional day off.

  • September 1 — Tuesday, Independence Day.

Thus, employees working a five-day schedule will have four consecutive days off from August 29 through September 1. September 1 is an official non-working public holiday in accordance with the Labour Code.

How many days off are provided for a six-day workweek?

For those working a six-day week, Saturday, August 29, is normally a working day.

Their days off will last:

  • August 30 — Sunday,

  • August 31 — an additional day off,

  • September 1 — Independence Day

for a total of three consecutive days. The decree designates August 31 as a day off for all employees, regardless of the type of workweek.

Work resumes on September 2

After the extended break, Wednesday, September 2, will be a regular working day.

Therefore, unless a separate new decision is adopted, employees working a five-day week will return to work on Wednesday after four days off, while those working a six-day week will return after three days off. The presidential decree does not designate any additional day off for the 2026 Independence Day holiday apart from August 31.

Quick calendar

Date

Day of the week

Status

August 29

Saturday

Day off for five-day workers, working day for six-day workers

August 30

Sunday

Day off

August 31

Monday

Additional day off for everyone

September 1

Tuesday

Independence Day

September 2

Wednesday

Regular working day

Employees on a five-day workweek are entitled to two days off per week, while those on a six-day workweek are entitled to one; Sunday is the common weekly day off.

In other words, an opportunity for a short holiday

The four-day break could be a convenient opportunity for those working a five-day week to take a short trip, enjoy family time or simply recharge.

Most importantly, do not mix up the dates: the break begins on August 29, Independence Day is celebrated on September 1, and the regular work schedule resumes on September 2.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.

Uzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Emergency near «Inbazar»: Were the electric bus and passengers harmed?Emergency near «Inbazar»: Were the electric bus and passengers harmed?Today, 16:43Fandomats that exchange bottles for money have reportedly appeared in UzbekistanFandomats that exchange bottles for money have reportedly appeared in UzbekistanToday, 16:28Motorcyclist who fled from the YPX and filmed it sentenced to 15 days in jail (video)Motorcyclist who fled from the YPX and filmed it sentenced to 15 days in jail (video)Today, 15:0380-year-old grandmother astonishes everyone by skydiving80-year-old grandmother astonishes everyone by skydivingToday, 01:07A Son Arrived on Horseback to Delight His MotherA Son Arrived on Horseback to Delight His MotherYesterday, 20:11Blogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonBlogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonYesterday, 17:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy