80-year-old grandmother astonishes everyone by skydiving

·36·Society
80-year-old grandmother astonishes everyone by skydiving

Age is no obstacle to dreaming and making those dreams come true. An 80-year-old Uzbek grandmother has once again proved this with her courageous feat.

The grandmother from Zomin skydived from an altitude of 3,000 meters, astonishing many people on social media. Most remarkably, she cycled 118 kilometers to the Sirdaryo airfield to make this daring flight.

The jump was made from exactly 3,000 meters. The grandmother said that she had dreamed of jumping from an airplane with a parachute throughout her life. Finally, she decided firmly not to put off her dream and to make it come true.

Her feat was not only an act of courage, but also a striking example that it is never too late to pursue one’s dreams.

What kind of determination do you think a person needs to undertake such a daring feat at the age of 80? Share your thoughts in the comments.

ZominSirdaryoUzbekistan
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