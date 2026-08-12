Manchester City sign Jeronimo Rulli from Marseille

·35·Sport
Manchester City sign Jeronimo Rulli from Marseille

The reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City have been active in the transfer market, strengthening their goalkeeping department with an experienced shot-stopper. According to ixbt.com, the club have officially announced the signing of 34-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Jeronimo Rulli from Marseille. The transfer was completed after academy graduate James Trafford moved to Leeds United. Goal.com reports .

The experienced goalkeeper is no stranger to Manchester City, having also joined the club during the 2016–17 season. However, he did not make an official first-team appearance during that spell. Years later, Jeronimo has returned with extensive experience from Europe’s leading leagues and the international stage.

New contract and changes in the goalkeeping department

Under the agreement signed by both parties, Jeronimo Rulli has signed a contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2028. The transfer fee is reportedly around £1.7 million. The experienced goalkeeper will support Gianluigi Donnarumma as the backup goalkeeper.

Manchester City’s management reportedly decided to quickly fill the gap in the goalkeeping position after James Trafford left for Leeds United. Rulli’s transfer was completed as a direct response to that need. The club’s management is counting on his wealth of experience on the international stage.

The player’s first impressions

Jeronimo Rulli made no secret of his delight at returning to the Manchester club and said he was ready to test himself once again in one of the most demanding environments in the world. He said the club’s reputation and high standards made the decision easier.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I could not let it pass me by. When the opportunity to join Manchester City arises, you have to say yes,” Jeronimo Rulli told the club’s press service. The goalkeeper added that growth and learning have always been his top priorities.

The sporting director’s view and the team’s future

Manchester City football director Hugo Viana also commented on the transfer, stressing that Jeronimo’s professional qualities played a decisive role in the selection process. According to him, the club’s goalkeeping group is now in very strong shape.

“The experience he brings is clear — he has played at the highest level for many years. Gigio, Marcus Bettinelli and Rulli form an excellent group together,” Hugo Viana said. The coaching staff also expressed satisfaction with the state of the goalkeeping department.

Manchester CityJeronimo RulliPremier LeagueTransferFootball
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