Nicolas Jackson ready to fight for his place at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has firmly decided to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place despite offers from other clubs during the summer transfer window. According to The Sun, the Senegalese forward is eager to prove himself under the club’s new head coach, Xabi Alonso, and wants to continue his career at Chelsea. Goal.com reports .

The 25-year-old forward, who recently returned from the team’s completed pre-season tour of Asia, was highly impressed by the new coach’s training methods and tactical approach. As the transfer window nears its conclusion, the player’s decision is also an important signal for Chelsea’s hierarchy. Although he lost his place in the starting lineup in previous seasons because of competition within the squad, he believes he can become one of the team’s key figures this time.

Aston Villa and Spanish clubs interested

Despite the player’s desire to remain in London, fellow Premier League side Aston Villa are continuing their pursuit of his signature. Birmingham manager Unai Emery, who previously gave the player his first opportunity in European football, rates his ability highly and wants to bring him to his team. In addition, one unnamed Spanish top-flight club has also expressed interest in the forward and submitted formal inquiries.

As the final days of the transfer window approach, the interested clubs are monitoring the situation closely. If Chelsea’s hierarchy changes its stance on selling the player, they are ready to act immediately. Nevertheless, Jackson himself prefers to continue his career at the London club.

Key milestones in his career

Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea from Spanish club Villarreal in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £32 million. After signing an eight-year contract with the club, the striker has made 81 appearances for the Blues, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists. However, he has faced certain difficulties in establishing himself as a regular starter.

Last summer, he joined Bayern Munich on loan. During his spell in Germany, he made 34 appearances, scored 11 goals and provided four assists. These figures helped him win the domestic league and cup with Bayern, but the Munich club decided not to make his transfer permanent at the end of the season.