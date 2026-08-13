Nicolas Jackson ready to fight for his place at Chelsea

·37·Sport
Nicolas Jackson ready to fight for his place at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has firmly decided to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place despite offers from other clubs during the summer transfer window. According to The Sun, the Senegalese forward is eager to prove himself under the club’s new head coach, Xabi Alonso, and wants to continue his career at Chelsea. Goal.com reports .

The 25-year-old forward, who recently returned from the team’s completed pre-season tour of Asia, was highly impressed by the new coach’s training methods and tactical approach. As the transfer window nears its conclusion, the player’s decision is also an important signal for Chelsea’s hierarchy. Although he lost his place in the starting lineup in previous seasons because of competition within the squad, he believes he can become one of the team’s key figures this time.

Aston Villa and Spanish clubs interested

Despite the player’s desire to remain in London, fellow Premier League side Aston Villa are continuing their pursuit of his signature. Birmingham manager Unai Emery, who previously gave the player his first opportunity in European football, rates his ability highly and wants to bring him to his team. In addition, one unnamed Spanish top-flight club has also expressed interest in the forward and submitted formal inquiries.

As the final days of the transfer window approach, the interested clubs are monitoring the situation closely. If Chelsea’s hierarchy changes its stance on selling the player, they are ready to act immediately. Nevertheless, Jackson himself prefers to continue his career at the London club.

Key milestones in his career

Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea from Spanish club Villarreal in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £32 million. After signing an eight-year contract with the club, the striker has made 81 appearances for the Blues, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists. However, he has faced certain difficulties in establishing himself as a regular starter.

Last summer, he joined Bayern Munich on loan. During his spell in Germany, he made 34 appearances, scored 11 goals and provided four assists. These figures helped him win the domestic league and cup with Bayern, but the Munich club decided not to make his transfer permanent at the end of the season.

ChelseaNicolas JacksonXabi AlonsoAston VillaPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Pau Cubarsí Emerges as Clear Favorite for the 2026 Golden Boy AwardPau Cubarsí Emerges as Clear Favorite for the 2026 Golden Boy AwardToday, 20:10Barcelona Set to Step Up Activity at End of Summer Transfer WindowBarcelona Set to Step Up Activity at End of Summer Transfer WindowToday, 19:35Phil Foden Extends Contract With Manchester CityPhil Foden Extends Contract With Manchester CityToday, 19:14A New Era for Uzbek Clubs in Asia: Details of the 2026/2027 SeasonA New Era for Uzbek Clubs in Asia: Details of the 2026/2027 SeasonToday, 19:12Daniel Cormier Reveals the Secret Behind Khabib and McGregor’s FeudDaniel Cormier Reveals the Secret Behind Khabib and McGregor’s FeudToday, 19:09Real Madrid win their first trophy of 2026Real Madrid win their first trophy of 2026Today, 19:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Unexpected controversy at the 2026 World Cup: Referee for Argentina vs. Egypt match suspended
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History