Expensive vehicle seized over debt

·32·Society
Expensive vehicle seized over debt

The Chilanzar District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement received an enforcement document based on a writ of execution issued by the interdistrict civil court to recover 128 million soums in debt from debtor O.S. in favor of a microfinance organization.

Regarding this enforcement document, the state enforcement officer issued a resolution to initiate enforcement proceedings in accordance with Article 23 of the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On Execution of Court Documents and Documents of Other Bodies,” and the debtor was duly notified.

During the enforcement proceedings, all compulsory enforcement measures provided for by law were applied against the debtor. However, the debt was not settled within the prescribed period.

Despite this, the debtor failed to repay the debt within the prescribed period. As a result, state enforcement officers applied the compulsory enforcement measures provided for by law, seized a motor vehicle belonging to the debtor and placed it in an impound lot for temporary storage.

The Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement urges citizens to comply with the requirements of court documents promptly and voluntarily.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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