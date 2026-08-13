A Woman’s House Burned Down While She Was Making Baursak

·45·World
A Woman’s House Burned Down While She Was Making Baursak

In Kyrgyzstan a woman’s house burned down completely while she was preparing baursak. The incident occurred on August 7.

According to the woman, the hot oil suddenly caught fire while she was frying the baursak. The flames quickly spread to other parts of the house.

A video of the incident shows the woman lowering her child from the second floor to people waiting below because of the fire, before jumping out of the window herself.

The house was severely damaged in the incident. The woman’s and her child’s lives were at risk during the fire.

A woman is holding a young child out of a window of a multi-story building.
Kyrgyzstan
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