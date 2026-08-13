Bartesian cocktail robot: Who actually needs this $300 gadget

The home appliance market has been expanding in recent years with various automated devices, but some of them are raising legitimate questions among consumers. According to ixbt.com, the new Bartesian Duet cocktail robot, designed to prepare alcoholic drinks, was tested. Although it performs its task perfectly, it has given experts and buyers serious food for thought. Priced at $300, the gadget resembles a coffee machine, but it has some distinctive complexities. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The device operates according to a very simple and convenient principle. Several types of alcoholic drinks can be poured into the compact appliance, which has a modern design, at the same time. A special capsule is then inserted, containing concentrated mixtures for popular cocktails such as espresso martini, watermelon margarita, mai tai and cosmopolitan. The machine reads the barcode on its body, determines which alcoholic base is required and sets the amount of water according to the user's preference.

The gadget's operation and test results

During testing, it became clear that the device can quickly prepare various drinks at the press of a button. The prepared liquid is combined with ice in a special shaker and then poured into a glass. Although the author and his friends enjoyed the novelty of the technology, the main problem soon emerged: who is this product actually intended for? One capsule costs approximately $2.50, and the alcohol itself must be purchased separately.

According to the analysis, this cocktail robot is not really suitable for genuine cocktail enthusiasts. The capsules contain no alcohol at all, so the flavor of complex ingredients may differ from the original and seem somewhat artificial. The test participants liked the lemon drop best, as it contained only vodka added by the consumer. Replacing the distinctive liqueurs in the original recipes with artificial-tasting alternatives is unlikely to satisfy true gourmets.

Kitchen space and pricing concerns

The device also requires enough free space in the kitchen. Considering its large dimensions and the fact that it is not used every day, not everyone will like keeping it permanently in view. Moreover, most people who can afford such expensive technology already have a well-equipped home bar and quality drinks. If users have to add lemon juice or soda water separately to improve the flavor, it undermines the main purpose of the automated process.

In conclusion, devices like Bartesian are struggling to find their audience. Some users, including certain reviewers, praised the margarita, but overall the product's price does not seem to match real needs. The gadget could make an interesting gift or a distinctive showpiece for parties, but in everyday life it is unlikely to become an essential household appliance.