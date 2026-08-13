Driver Fleeing Road Patrol Officers in Qashqadaryo Crashes into Service Vehicle

In Qashqadaryo, a driver who disobeyed road patrol officers’ order to stop crashed into a service vehicle. The incident occurred on August 12.

According to the regional police department, during a night patrol, road patrol inspectors attempted to stop a Nexia-2 to check its documents. However, the driver ignored the officers’ lawful order, continued driving, and tried to leave the scene.

At the next intersection, another road patrol officer on duty also signaled the driver to stop several times. Nevertheless, he continued on his way.

The patrol team then attempted to block the vehicle’s path using a service car. However, the Nexia-2 driver crashed into the road patrol vehicle, causing a traffic accident.

As a result of prompt measures, the driver was identified and detained. He said he had fled because he did not have his documents with him and stated that he would not repeat such an incident.

A pre-investigation inquiry is currently being conducted into the incident.