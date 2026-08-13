Yandex Maps starts showing shaded walking routes in Tashkent

To make getting around more comfortable on hot days in Tashkent, Yandex Maps has begun offering special “Zelyoniy” (Green) walking routes. This new feature allows residents and visitors to choose the most comfortable route with more trees and shaded areas in the city’s scorching weather. The initiative is designed to make daily commutes easier while taking the capital’s summer climate into account. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, special algorithms compare several important factors when calculating a new route. These include the total distance, average air temperature, the share of open sunny areas, and the density of tree canopies. The system also considers how evenly sunny and shaded zones alternate along the route.

A digital map created with artificial intelligence

To introduce this feature, specialists developed a dedicated digital map of Tashkent’s vegetation cover. Neural network technology was used to process satellite images of the city in full. The software successfully identified the precise locations and total area of tree canopies.

According to the developers, a modern artificial intelligence model can analyze images covering 100 square kilometers in just one or two minutes. Tests conducted using control data showed that object-recognition accuracy was nearly 90 percent. This demonstrates the algorithm’s high reliability.

Usage options

The new “Zelyoniy” route can be easily selected when planning a regular walking route. For example, the feature becomes available when traveling to the metro, a bus stop, or a store, or simply walking around the city. If a shaded alternative route is available to the specified destination, it immediately appears among the suggested options.

Users can easily compare the suggested shaded route with other conventional routes in terms of travel time and distance. This allows everyone to choose the most comfortable route according to their preferences and helps protect their health on hot days.