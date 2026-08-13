Apple Negotiates with Media Outlets for Siri Voice Assistant

Apple is negotiating with major publishers over the use of media data for the next-generation, AI-powered Siri, which is expected to be introduced in the future. According to The Wall Street Journal, the technology giant has approached leading publications in recent months, planning to use their materials to give the voice assistant access to current news and information. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This initiative is part of Apple’s efforts to significantly improve its voice assistant and bring it up to date with modern requirements. Users have reportedly been waiting for a much smarter and more capable AI assistant for several years. The new Siri AI features are expected to be made publicly available by the end of this year.

Funding Model and Budget

During the negotiations, Apple reportedly offered publishers an unconventional payment model. Instead of a fixed licensing fee, the company aims to use a variable compensation model based on the use of the content. This approach differs sharply from the industry norm, as major companies typically make guaranteed fixed payments for broad access rights.

Apple is currently reported to be considering a nine-figure budget for these purposes. This indicates that the company is prepared to allocate substantial financial resources to provide its AI with reliable, high-quality news. However, Apple has not yet commented on TechCrunch’s official inquiry regarding the matter.

Competition in the AI Market

Such partnerships are becoming increasingly important as AI technologies advance rapidly in the technology market. Apple aims to adapt its voice assistant to modern requirements, enabling users to receive not only general information but also the latest and most accurate news quickly.

Potential agreements with publishers could transform how information is distributed and consumed within Apple’s ecosystem, which holds a leading position in the mobile device market. Once the new features are launched, millions of users will be able to learn about the latest events around the world through Siri within a short time.