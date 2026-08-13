Pau Cubarsí Emerges as Clear Favorite for the 2026 Golden Boy Award

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Pau Cubarsí Emerges as Clear Favorite for the 2026 Golden Boy Award

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí has emerged as the leading contender to win the prestigious 2026 Golden Boy award. According to information published by a sports outlet, the 19-year-old has attracted experts’ attention with his consistent and reliable performances for both club and country, taking the lead in the rankings. Goal.com reports .

The young footballer has also broken into the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or rankings thanks to his outstanding performances this season. His dominance in the latest Golden Boy rankings is particularly evident.

Ranking Leaders and Main Chasers

According to the sports outlet, Pau Cubarsí leads his Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal, who is in second place, by a full 700 points. It is worth recalling that Lamine Yamal won the award in 2024. The top three is completed by Yan Diomande, who was signed by Real Madrid during the summer transfer window and moved to the Spanish capital for €125 million plus add-ons.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is also in third place, 6,000 points behind the Barcelona defender, while Moroccan Ayoub Bouaddi, regarded as a potential transfer target by Manchester City, occupies fifth place in the rankings.

Young Talents Representing Spain’s Giants

The Catalan club’s influence was once again clearly evident in this prestigious list. In addition to Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal, another Barcelona academy product, Marc Bernal, made the top 100, taking 20th place.

Real Madrid also has three representatives in the rankings. Alongside Yan Diomande, Endrick is in eighth place, while Thiago Pitarch occupies 40th. Such figures underline just how bright the future of Spanish football is.

Golden BoyPau CubarsíLamine YamalBarcelonaReal Madrid
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