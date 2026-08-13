Barcelona Set to Step Up Activity at End of Summer Transfer Window

·120·Sport
Barcelona Set to Step Up Activity at End of Summer Transfer Window

As the final days of the summer transfer window approach, Barcelona are preparing to become seriously active in the transfer market. The Catalan club plans to complete a number of deals to sell surplus players, increase its salary-cap limit and register players who are still awaiting official registration. Goal.com reports .

According to Sport, Barcelona’s management has a clear main objective. The club wants to bring in a new striker, with Julián Álvarez the priority target, while the options of Rodri and João Cancelo are also being considered. However, the sporting department is aiming to complete another important deal in the final moments of the transfer window.

Deco is looking for a centre-back

The club’s sporting director, Deco, has been working hard to strengthen the centre-back position since the start of the summer transfer window. His main wish is to sign a high-level central defender, preferably one who is left-footed. If the club’s finances allow it, the transfer could be completed in the final days of the window.

Initially, the sporting director attempted to sign Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni. However, the option fell through because the two sides could not reach an agreement on sporting terms and the price set by the Milan club was too high. Negotiations over the defence then temporarily went quiet.

Ronald Araújo’s departure changed the plans

However, Ronald Araújo’s departure from the team made Barcelona’s search for a defender relevant again. As a result, the club made a firm decision to sign a new player. Head coach Hansi Flick is currently satisfied with the partnership of Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín, but he also understands the importance of strengthening the squad with a high-level player if a suitable opportunity arises.

The squad also includes Andreas Christensen and Eric García, with one of them expected to play significant minutes at full-back during the season. The outcome of Barcelona’s latest transfer-market moves and its financial situation will become clear in the coming days.

BarcelonaTransfersDecoHansi FlickLa Liga
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