Man chained his mouth shut and declared a hunger strike seeking help (video)

·33·Society
Man chained his mouth shut and declared a hunger strike seeking help (video)

A video circulating on social media has sparked heated discussions among the public. The footage shows a man covering his mouth with a metal chain and padlocks in order to express his protest and draw attention to his problem.

In his video appeal, he said that he had taken this drastic step out of desperation. The man demanded that his problems be resolved and that the responsible authorities provide practical assistance.

According to him, he intends to remain on hunger strike and not remove the chains attached to his mouth until he receives help from the relevant authorities.

The incident shown in the video has prompted various reactions among internet users, raising questions about why the man resorted to such an extreme measure.

The identity and whereabouts of the man in the video have not yet been established. Officials have also not commented on the incident so far.

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