Fabio Cannavaro: “We want the people of Uzbekistan to be proud of us”

The Uzbekistan national team has entered the most crucial stage of preparation ahead of the historic World Cup. The “White Wolves,” led by Fabio Cannavaro, have arrived in Atlanta and are continuing their preparations for their opening match of the tournament.

The Italian specialist shared his thoughts on his emotions ahead of the World Cup, the team's condition, and his message to the Uzbek fans. It is clear from Cannavaro’s words that he fully understands the significance of this tournament for Uzbekistan.

“Of course, it’s a wonderful feeling; participating in the World Cup is everyone’s dream. We have finally arrived in Atlanta. We are looking forward to starting training, playing matches, and enjoying the process,” said Cannavaro.

For the Uzbekistan national team, this World Cup is not just an ordinary competition. It is a historic moment that has been awaited for years. Participating in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time opens a new chapter for the country's football. Therefore, every training session, every tactical drill, and every pre-match preparation carries special importance.

Cannavaro did not hide the fact that preparing for the World Cup is not always easy. He noted that it is natural to face various minor issues before a major tournament. However, the coaching staff and players are doing their utmost to reach peak condition before the first match.

“Usually, preparing for the World Cup is not easy. There are various small problems, but we have tried to be in the best possible shape. There is little time left before our first game, and we are doing everything in our power to be ready for this encounter,” he emphasized.

These words show a realistic assessment of the situation within the national team. Before the World Cup, the players' physical condition, mental preparation, tactical discipline, and level of mutual understanding are crucial. Especially for a team like Uzbekistan, which is stepping onto such a big stage for the first time, every detail is valuable.

For Fabio Cannavaro, this is also a great responsibility. As a player, he won the World Cup and understands the pressure of major tournaments. Now, as a coach, he is leading the Uzbekistan national team to a historic World Cup. His experience, defensive philosophy, and ability to convey the spirit of big games to the players will be key factors for the team.

The coach also addressed the Uzbek fans directly. He stated that the national team will give its all on the pitch, fight until the final second, and that he wants all Uzbeks, no matter where they are in the world, to be proud of the team.

“I can tell the people of Uzbekistan that we will do everything we can. We will give our all and fight until the last second. Because we want all Uzbeks, regardless of where they are in the world, to be proud of us,” said the Italian specialist.

These words served as an important mental call for the fans. Because no matter how important the result is at the World Cup, the national team is expected to show character, fighting spirit, and defend the country's honor with dignity. For the Uzbekistan players, every minute will have historical significance.

Strong opponents await the “White Wolves” ahead. In the World Cup, every match is a unique test, and every mistake can be costly. But it is precisely these big stages that take players to a new level, mature the team, and give new confidence to the country's football.

Cannavaro’s words, “we will fight until the last second,” could become the main motto of today’s national team. Because for Uzbekistan, there will be no easy games in this tournament. However, with discipline, unity, and belief on the pitch, it is possible to put up a worthy performance against any opponent.

Now all attention is focused on the preparation process in Atlanta. The national team will hold its final training sessions before the first World Cup match, solidify tactical plans, and prepare mentally for the historic debut.

There are only a few days left until the biggest stage of Uzbekistan football. For Cannavaro and his players, this is not just a tournament, but an opportunity to justify the trust of the entire country on the pitch. There is no turning back now — only forward, only fighting, only for Uzbekistan.