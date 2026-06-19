Official: Liverpool Announce Signing of Spanish Talent

·47·Sport
Official: Liverpool Announce Signing of Spanish Talent

The reigning English champions, Liverpool, have made their first major move of the summer transfer window. The Merseyside club officially announced the signing of Viktor Munos, a promising forward from Osasuna and the Spanish national team, on a long-term contract.

Notably, while the World Cup qualifiers are in full swing across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the 22-year-old talent underwent his medical check-up overseas—at the Spanish national team's training camp in Tennessee, USA, where they are preparing for the Mundial.

Key figures and details of the transfer

Metric

Details

Player

Viktor Munos (Spain)

Age

22 years old

Transfer Fee

40 million euros

Contract Type

Long-term

Former Club

Osasuna (Spain)

Millions going to Real Madrid and transfer percentage

Real Madrid will also reap a significant financial benefit from this transfer. According to insiders, exactly half of the 40 million euro transfer fee— 20 million euros —will go into the 'Royal Club's' coffers.

This is because Viktor Munos is actually a product of the Real Madrid academy. Madrid held a buy-back option for their trainee, but the club management decided not to exercise it, preferring instead to take a 50% sell-on fee from the transfer.

How did Munos attract the attention of the giants?

The forward, who moved from Real Madrid's second team to La Liga side Osasuna at the start of last season, quickly became one of the brightest discoveries of the Spanish championship. His debut season in the top flight was truly unforgettable.

Viktor Munos's statistics from last season at Osasuna:

34 matches (appeared in La Liga)

6 goals scored against opponents

2 assists (goal assists) provided

It was precisely this productivity and confidence on the pitch that caught the eye of the Spanish national team head coach, earning the 22-year-old a place in the expanded squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Final conclusion from sports analysts:

Liverpool have made a very smart and promising transfer for the future. Viktor Munos's speed, dribbling, and composure in attack will undoubtedly help him adapt quickly to the intense football of the Premier League. Anfield eagerly awaits this new star!

Stay tuned with us for the latest official transfer news and daily World Cup updates!

LiverpoolViktor MunosOsasunaReal MadridSpain
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