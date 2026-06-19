Aviation and space technology giant Boeing has announced the successful completion of ground tests for the Q4S (Quantum 4 Satellite) project, which aims to take quantum communication systems to a new level. This technology will serve as the foundation for creating an ultra-secure global quantum internet and global computing networks in the future. The tests proved that the quantum "entanglement swapping" mechanism operates with high precision. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where two photons remain intrinsically linked regardless of the distance between them. However, as the distance increases, this link weakens, hindering the construction of a global network via terrestrial fiber-optic lines. The Q4S system proposed by Boeing engineers is designed to solve this exact problem using satellites. According to ixbt.com, the new device can generate four entangled photons simultaneously.

A New Era in Quantum Technologies

Existing quantum communication projects primarily rely on direct point-to-point connections. Boeing's approach is more complex: it allows the merging of two separate photon pairs into a single network. If this technology proves itself in space, it will become the basis for distributed quantum computing, unhackable communication channels, and next-generation navigation systems.

Creating such complex hardware posed immense challenges for engineers. Typically, quantum experiments in laboratories use bulky, sensitive, and energy-intensive equipment. Boeing specialists succeeded in miniaturizing the entire system to fit within a satellite's payload and adapting it to the harsh conditions of space.

The 2027 Mission and Future Plans

Jay Lowell, chief scientist at Boeing Quantum Systems, noted that the most difficult stage was maintaining quantum precision within strict limits on the device's weight, size, and energy consumption. Qualification tests showed that the Q4S system is ready for the strong vibrations and loads during launch, as well as long-term operation in orbit.

The Q4S mission is scheduled to launch in 2027. The satellite will be placed in a sun-synchronous orbit, providing sufficient sunlight for continuous energy supply. If this one-year demonstration mission is successful, humanity will be one step closer to building a global quantum infrastructure.

For countries striving for technological development, such as Uzbekistan, these innovations are of strategic importance. In the future, quantum networks are expected to introduce entirely new security standards in banking systems, national security, and scientific research.