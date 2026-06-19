Canada Enters Era of Space Independence: NordSpace Opens New Rocket Factory

Canadian aerospace company NordSpace has launched its new Rocket Factory 1 (RF-1) production complex in Markham, Ontario. This step is seen as a critical turning point in ensuring the country's sovereignty in space access and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. According to Ixbt.com, the new plant will allow Canada to independently design and manufacture its own rockets. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new complex covers approximately 5,570 square meters, nearly 10 times larger than the company's previous headquarters. Such extensive infrastructure allows NordSpace to move to serial production not only of light and medium-lift launch vehicles but also of complex space systems. This means new jobs and export potential for Canada's technological industry.

NordSpace CEO Rahul Goel called the opening of the RF-1 plant a strategic step in developing national space capabilities. He emphasized that to achieve true sovereignty, the entire technological chain — from production to specialist training and testing infrastructure — must be under the country's control. Otherwise, dependence on international providers in the field of space technology will persist.

Ambitious Plans and New Projects

The company plans to launch a test rocket called Taiga by the end of this year. Although the exact date has not yet been announced, this flight is expected to demonstrate the technical capabilities of the new plant in practice. At the same time, NordSpace has already begun work on an even larger project — the Rocket Factory 2 (RF-2) complex. This second plant, with an area of 18,580 square meters, will specialize in the production of Tempest rockets.

The Tempest rocket is a reusable medium-lift launch vehicle capable of delivering over 5,000 kilograms of payload to low Earth orbit. The land for construction has already been purchased, and work is expected to begin in the second half of this year. This project could turn Canada into a serious player in the global space market.

Currently, NordSpace is forming a vertically integrated system consisting of three main sites:

RF-1 in Markham: engineering development, production, and mission control center;

Area 66 in Eastern Ontario: rocket engine testing range;

Atlantic Space Complex (ASX) in Newfoundland and Labrador: the company's own spaceport.

It is worth noting that the ASX spaceport has already received environmental permits from the Canadian government, and the construction of two launch pads is underway. Through this infrastructure, NordSpace aims not only to meet its own needs but also to export high-tech services to allied nations. Such projects once again prove the growing role of the private sector in space exploration.