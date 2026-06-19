Canada Secures Play-off Spot with 6-0 Victory Over Qatar

·4·Sport
Canada Secures Play-off Spot with 6-0 Victory Over Qatar

The group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, have reached their climax. In the second round of Group V, one of the hosts, the Canada national team, faced the Asian representative, Qatar, in front of their home fans. The match, held at a magnificent stadium in Vancouver, was dominated by the hosts and turned into a true goal show.

The Canadian players scored 6 unanswered goals, securing their place in the play-off stage ahead of schedule. In a high-intensity match, Qatar not only suffered a heavy defeat but also faced significant issues with game discipline.

You can find more details on the group situation, goalscorers, and full team lineups via the sports calendar and match report below:

Group V Situation and Match Details

Group Leaders (After Round 2)

Goals and Minutes

Red Cards (Qatar)

Canada — 4 points (Play-offs secured)


Switzerland — 4 points


Bosnia and Herzegovina — 1 point


Qatar — 1 point

16': Cyle Larin (1:0)


29', 45+3', 90+2': Jonathan David (Hat-trick)


64': Saliba (5:0)


75': Al Mannai (Own goal, 6:0)

33rd minute: Ahmed


53rd minute: Madibo

Jonathan David's Terrific Hat-trick and Lopetegui's Nightmare Night

From the start, the Canada national team applied immense pressure. In the 16th minute, Cyle Larin opened the scoring, putting the hosts ahead. Then began the real "Jonathan David show." The skilled striker hit the target in the 29th minute and again in first-half stoppage time, making the scoreline heavy before the break. He scored once more in the final seconds (90+2') to register one of the first hat-tricks of the 2026 World Cup.

For the Qatar national team, managed by the famous Spanish specialist Julen Lopetegui, the evening turned into a nightmare. Unable to cope with the opponent's speed, the players resorted to aggression. Consequently, Ahmed was sent off in the 33rd minute, and Madibo in the 53rd. As a result, Qatar had to play a large part of the match with 9 men. The shorthanded Asians conceded two more goals—a strike by Saliba and an unfortunate own goal by Al Mannai—bringing the final score to 6-0.

Overall Group Standing

As a reminder, Switzerland had previously secured a convincing 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in this group. Currently, Canada and Switzerland both have 4 points, nearly securing their progression to the next stage. Bosnia and Qatar, with 1 point each, have significantly diminished their chances ahead of the next round.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators:

Host Canada showed the world how to play football on home soil. Julen Lopetegui's pupils suffered a shameful defeat due to a loss of discipline. It was impossible to stand against the Mundial hosts with only nine men. Canada rightfully advances to the next stage!

Full Team Lineups:

  • Canada: Crepo, Johnston, de Fougerolles (Shaffelburg, 71), Cornelius (Bombito, 46), Lareyre, Buchanan (Sigur, 83), Koné (Saliba, 57), Eustáquio, Ahmed (Oluwaseyi, 71), Larin, David.

  • Qatar: Abunada, Al Oui, Pedro, Huhi, Amin, Abdulsallom (Al Mannai, 46), Modibo, Laye, Edmilson (Fathi 46, Mendes 87), Afif (Al Husayn, 59), Abdurisag (Al Burayk, 34).

Follow the latest exclusive World Cup analysis, intense group battles, and Mundial diaries always on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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