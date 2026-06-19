Elastic, one of the world leaders in data search and analysis, has reached an agreement to acquire DeductiveAI, a startup that uses AI to detect software bugs. According to sources cited by TechCrunch, the deal is valued at up to $85 million. This move reflects the growing trend of major tech corporations integrating agentic AI technologies into their products. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report states.

Founded in 2023, DeductiveAI quickly established its place in the field of software engineering. Last November, the startup raised $7.5 million in investment from CRV, Databricks Ventures, and other investors. While the company was valued at $33 million at that time, its value has nearly tripled in less than a year, demonstrating high interest in the sector.

AI SRE: The Era of Automated System Recovery

DeductiveAI operates in a field called AI SRE (AI-based Site Reliability Engineering). As the volume of code written by AI increases sharply today, manual error checking is becoming impossible. DeductiveAI's technology automatically finds bugs and proposes solutions to eliminate them. This allows engineers to spend their time developing new products rather than just fixing malfunctions.

Elastic is famous for its Elasticsearch search engine and analytical tools. The company's observability software helps engineers monitor systems and detect security threats. The integration of DeductiveAI technology will add real-time automated troubleshooting functionality to the Elastic platform.

Startup founders Rakesh Kothari and Sameer Agarwal are experts with extensive experience in the field. Kothari was previously VP of Engineering at ThoughtSpot, while Agarwal has worked at giants such as the Apache Software Foundation and Meta. He is also one of the founding engineers of Databricks.

Market Competition and Prospects

Although DeductiveAI has an annual revenue of around $1 million, it faces major competitors in the market such as Resolve AI. For context, Resolve AI was recently valued at $1.5 billion. Nevertheless, for Elastic, this acquisition is a strategic victory in making its ecosystem smarter and more autonomous.

This agreement is also an important signal for developers and IT companies in emerging markets like Uzbekistan. AI is becoming a primary tool not only for writing code but also for ensuring the stable operation of systems. Local specialists using platforms like Elastic are expected to soon have access to more advanced and automated analysis tools.