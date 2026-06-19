Telegram Block in India Sparks Surge in Demand for VPNs and Alternative Messengers

Following the Indian government's temporary restriction on access to the Telegram messenger as part of the fight against exam fraud, demand for VPN services and alternative communication apps in the country has grown to an unprecedented level. According to data from the analytics company Appfigures, the day the restriction was announced saw the highest number of VPN app downloads in India since the beginning of 2025. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

According to statistical data, daily downloads of major VPN services increased by 49%, rising from an average of 139 thousand to 208 thousand. In particular, services such as Proton VPN and Turbo VPN became the most popular among users. The Proton VPN app saw downloads increase by 113% in the Apple App Store and 64% on the Google Play platform. Popular services like NordVPN and ExpressVPN also recorded significant growth.

Exam Security and Government Decision

The restriction of the Telegram platform until June 22 was caused by the increased activity of fraudsters ahead of the country's largest entrance exam — NEET (Undergraduate). The Indian government emphasizes that this measure is necessary to prevent the distribution of fake exam questions and cases of deceiving applicants. However, Telegram administration has appealed to the Delhi High Court, stating that instead of blocking the entire platform, the fight should be directed against specific content.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Proton announced that the number of registrations from India increased by 120% compared to the usual rate. Company representatives describe this situation as "extremely remarkable," as the Indian market is already one of the largest for this service. Canada's Windscribe service also confirmed that its app downloads increased by 89%.

Shift to Alternative Messengers

Users are not only bypassing the block via VPN but are also switching to other secure messengers instead of Telegram. According to Appfigures data, downloads of the Signal app in India increased by 322% in the Google Play store and 72% in the App Store. Interest in the Viber messenger also grew by 216%.

Experts believe that such a trend is typical for regions where internet freedom is restricted or specific popular services are blocked. Sensor Tower analysts note that in mid-June, the growth rate for all apps in the VPN category completely offset the decline of previous weeks.

Currently, this situation between the Indian government and tech giants has once again brought the issue of balance between digital security and freedom of information to the agenda. While the Telegram restriction is expected to be temporary, the mass migration of users to alternative tools may significantly impact market dynamics.