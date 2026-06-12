The Masked Philanthropist: The person secretly helping the whole world

·38·World
The Masked Philanthropist: The person secretly helping the whole world

He may be helping more than entire countries, yet no one knows him — he is the philanthropist behind the mask.

He helps people anonymously, saves families from difficult situations, and changes the fates of many. He donates large sums without expecting any reward or fame.

His journey began after a difficult turning point in his life. When his father suffered a stroke, he had to teach him how to live and move again. It was during that time he realized his true purpose: helping others.

Since then, he has been doing good deeds in complete secrecy: covering the costs of expensive medical treatments, gifting homes to needy families, and supporting those in need.

In just a few years, he has changed the lives of hundreds of people. His actions have garnered millions of views online, amazing and touching many people. Yet, he still hides his face. In his view, true kindness should be done without noise, fame, or showing off.

Philanthropist
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The Mystery of the 9,000-Year-Old Cave Preserving Humanity's First TracesThe Mystery of the 9,000-Year-Old Cave Preserving Humanity's First TracesToday, 10:14Elon Musk reported to become the first trillionaire in historyElon Musk reported to become the first trillionaire in historyToday, 08:56Former South Korean President sentenced to 30 years in prisonFormer South Korean President sentenced to 30 years in prisonToday, 08:33Erdogan advised a young journalist not to delay marriageErdogan advised a young journalist not to delay marriageToday, 06:54Trump Announces Plan to Seize Iran's Main Oil TerminalTrump Announces Plan to Seize Iran's Main Oil TerminalYesterday, 18:48Ivorian fans unable to travel to the USA due to visa restrictionsIvorian fans unable to travel to the USA due to visa restrictionsYesterday, 14:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again