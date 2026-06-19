Bosch introduces its first hub motor for electric bicycles

German tech giant Bosch has taken a revolutionary step in the electric bicycle market by unveiling its first Hub Line platform. For the first time in the company's history, a motor has been developed in a format installed directly into the rear wheel (hub motor). Until now, Bosch specialists had focused exclusively on central motors installed in the pedal area. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new Hub Line system is not just a standalone motor, but a complete ecosystem designed for manufacturers. The device's primary advantage is its compactness: the motor weighs only 2.3 kilograms and has a diameter of approximately 100 millimeters. These dimensions make the motor almost invisible within the wheel and do not disrupt the overall design of the bicycle.

Technical specifications and power

according to ixbt.com, the new motor has a peak power of 400 W and a torque of 45 Nm. The version presented so far is adapted to the strict regulatory requirements of the European market. This power is considered sufficient for urban commuting and conquering moderate inclines.

Alongside the motor, Bosch also announced the new PowerTube 360 battery. This battery has a capacity of 360 Wh and weighs 2.1 kilograms. The manufacturer considers this solution suitable for city e-bikes where lightness and compactness are more important than maximum range. If the user needs additional power, the system can be expanded with an external PowerMore 250 battery.

Control and partnerships

The platform also includes updated control units. These include the LED Controller and the Intuvia 200 device with a 2.4-inch display. These gadgets allow the rider to conveniently monitor speed, battery reserve, and other important indicators.

It is worth noting that Bosch does not plan to produce ready-made electric bicycles under its own brand. The company remains a component supplier for third-party manufacturers. Austria's Vello brand has already become one of the first companies to confirm the use of the new Hub Line system.

Considering the growing interest in electric bicycles in the Uzbekistan market, compact and lightweight solutions from leading brands like Bosch will contribute to the appearance of convenient transport options for local users in the future.