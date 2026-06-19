Ja’far Irismetov on how to stop Portugal and Ronaldo

Although our representatives missed an opportunity against Colombia (1:3) in the debut match of the 2026 World Cup, the heated discussions surrounding our national team and the belief in reaching the next stage have not faded. Ja’far Irismetov, the legendary former striker and experienced specialist of the Uzbekistan national team, shared his analytical views on the potential of the "White Wolves," the upcoming opponent Portugal, and how to stop their leader Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the experienced forward, our compatriots have enough potential not only to exit the group but also to take the lead in the quartet.

Cannavaro will not change the tactics: We have our own strengths

In Ja’far Irismetov's opinion, head coach Fabio Cannavaro will not make drastic changes to the lineup or tactics in the upcoming decisive matches. This is because the team's specific strengths have already been formed and continue to work:

Fast counter-attacks: Our team is very active in organizing rapid raids, effectively taking advantage of opponent mistakes.

Ball control and a strong attacking line: There are enough players in the squad who can reliably maintain possession. A skilled striker like Eldor Shomurodov can pose a serious threat to any defensive line.

Second-tempo attacks: The presence of players who boldly join the attack from deeper zones (midfield) and increase the pace of the game is our advantage.

«Ronaldo is Ronaldo, but the main danger lies elsewhere»

Speaking about one of the most interesting issues for fans — how to stop Portugal's leader Cristiano Ronaldo — the former striker emphasized that attention should be focused not on one person, but on the overall team play.

«How to stop Ronaldo? To be honest, I don't know exactly what level he is at right now. I think that currently, a greater danger in the opponent's squad comes from Bruno Fernandes and other players. But still, Ronaldo is Ronaldo. He may not be very noticeable on the field throughout the game, but he is capable of turning even a single opportunity into a goal. He does this very well. Therefore, I don't think it's necessary to assign a specific player to mark him individually».

We have nothing left to fear: The goal is only to get points!

Irismetov noted that after the defeat against Colombia, our team should be freed from psychological pressure and act more freely. Now, it is necessary to only strive forward.

We are strong in our team play. If we don't leave large gaps on the field for the Portuguese and play compactly and disciplined, we can defeat them, or at least leave the pitch with a positive result. To be honest, we have nothing left to fear or lose — regardless of the circumstances, we must try to get points.

The most important thing is not to lose the upcoming match. After that, we can think about points in the third-round match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Of course, Congo is not an easy opponent either.

The formula for exiting the group: Are 4 points enough?

The specialist analyzed the group situation from a mathematical point of view and gave a very high assessment of the Uzbekistan national team's potential. In his opinion, 4 points collected in the remaining two games could open the doors to the next stage.

«If we get four points, there will be a very good opportunity to exit the group. With this result, we will reach the next stage either from third or second place. Even, depending on the situation, it may be possible for us to take first place in the group», Irismetov gave great hope to Uzbek fans.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators: There is truth in the words of the experienced striker. Having drawn conclusions from the mistakes in the game with Colombia, it is time to demonstrate disciplined and fearless football against Portugal. We have enough stars in our squad to play head-to-head against world giants. The task now is to give all the strength on the field and, as Ja’far Irismetov said, fundamentally change the situation in the group. We believe in the boys!

Follow the hottest reports from the World Cup, the latest exclusive news from our national team's camp, and the Mundial diary always on the pages of Zamin with us!