The 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently taking place across North America, continues to captivate the world with its intense and dramatic matches. A true centerpiece clash took place in the second round of Group A, where Mexico and South Korea, both having secured three points in their opening matches, faced off. In this fierce encounter in Zapopan, the hosts secured a narrow victory, clinching first place in the group and advancing to the playoffs ahead of schedule.

Romo's golden goal and the hosts' solid defense

The match began with cautious yet high-tempo attacking movements from both sides. Although the first half ended goalless, it was a masterclass in tactical struggle. The start of the second half brought luck to the local fans. In the 50th minute, Mexico's skilled Romo found the target with a precise shot, opening the scoring and putting his team ahead — 1:0.

Despite the efforts of the strong Asian representatives, led by captain Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, to restore the balance, Mexico's sturdy defensive line and the reliable performance of goalkeeper Ranxel left them no chance. Thus, the match ended in a small but crucial victory for the Mexicans.

Group situation: Mexico on the path to the quarter-finals

Following this important success, the Mexico national team increased their points to 6 and secured a ticket to the next stage by claiming first place in Group A ahead of schedule. South Korea currently remains in second place with 3 points. It is worth noting that in the other group match, the Czech Republic and South Africa drew 1:1, sharing one point each. The second team to advance from the group will be determined in the final round of matches.

Match report and team lineups:

Mexico: Ranxel, Sanchez, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo, Romo (Vargas, 71), Lira, Gutierrez (Pineda, 71), Alvarado (Reyes, 80), Quinones (Valera, 84), R. Jimenez (S. Jimenez, 80).

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Heon-beom, Kim Min-jae, Lee Ki-hyuk, Seol Young-woo (Yang Hyun-jun, 71), Hwang In-beom, Shin Ho-beom (Cho Hyo-sun, 77), Kim Moon-hwan (Eom Ji-sung, 71), Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung (Hwang Hee-chan, 57), Son Heung-min (Oh Hyeon-gyu, 57).

Yellow cards: Lee Kang-in (4), Shin Ho-beom (58).

Goal: Romo (50).

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: The Mexico national team displayed highly disciplined and confident football on their home turf, rightfully securing the group win. Although South Korea suffered a defeat, they still hold the best chance to advance to the next stage. A true do-or-die battle awaits the Asians against South Africa in the final round. The struggle is becoming even more interesting!

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