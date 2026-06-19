Amazon Satellite Internet to Launch in Uzbekistan This Year

A truly revolutionary development is taking place in Uzbekistan's digital ecosystem and telecommunications sector. High-speed internet will become available even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas of our country. Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov announced the long-awaited good news for the people: the low-earth orbit satellite internet system "Amazon LEO" from Amazon, one of the world's largest giants, is officially entering the Uzbekistan market.

The process of signing a bilateral official agreement to implement this historic project will take place this very week. The full-scale launch of the global project across the country is planned to be completed by the end of 2026.

Superior to Starlink: What advantages does "Amazon LEO" offer?

Minister Sherzod Shermatov emphasized that this space technology provided by Amazon is significantly superior to existing global alternatives, including the popular "Starlink" system, in terms of several key technical indicators, data transmission quality, and competitiveness in the international market.

The implementation of the new technology in our country will help solve the following important issues:

Expansion of coverage area: Even the remotest villages, where local mobile operators and cable internet struggle to reach, will be connected to the network.

Elimination of geographical barriers: The high mountains and vast desert regions of our country will be fully covered by a high-speed global network.

Legal and secure connection: Once government-level agreements are finalized, "Amazon LEO" specialized receiving devices (terminals) will be officially and legally put on sale and made freely available for use within the republic.

Final conclusion from Zamin analysts: This initiative by the Ministry of Digital Technologies is a huge step toward eliminating the digital divide in Uzbekistan. The introduction of world-standard satellite internet opens new doors of opportunity not only for the general population but also for schools, medical facilities, and businesses in remote areas. There is no doubt that "Amazon LEO", a serious competitor to Elon Musk's "Starlink", will take the speed of the Uzbek internet to a new level this year.

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