Apple and Intel Partnership: A New Era for the US Tech Industry?

·26·Technology
Apple and Intel Partnership: A New Era for the US Tech Industry?

US President-elect Donald Trump made an unexpected announcement for the tech world on his Truth Social page. According to him, Apple has agreed to partner with Intel for the production of its future chips. This agreement is seen as a strategic step toward restoring the American semiconductor industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In his statement, Trump specifically emphasized the importance of Intel for the US economy. In his view, semiconductor production capacities shifted to Taiwan and other countries during previous administrations. "We design everything here, but we need to manufacture them right here in America," he noted. He announced that the state would support Intel in exchange for a 10 percent stake in the company.

Changes in the Global Supply Chain

Currently, Apple's primary manufacturing partner is the Taiwanese giant TSMC. If the deal with Intel is officially confirmed, it will allow Apple to reduce dependence on a single supplier and make the supply chain more flexible. According to ixbt.com, Apple has already received the necessary tools from Intel to evaluate the capabilities of the 18A-P process technology.

Speculation suggests that as part of the partnership, some versions of the new M-series processors expected in 2027 and A22 chips for iPhone smartphones could be produced at Intel factories. Additionally, Apple plans to use Intel's EMIB packaging technology in its AI-specialized chips.

NVIDIA and Tesla also Partnering with Intel

According to Donald Trump, not only Apple but other tech giants have also been brought into partnership with Intel. Specifically, NVIDIA has agreed to produce its top-tier chips at Intel facilities, while Elon Musk has agreed to build the world's largest TerraFab chip factory in collaboration with Intel's engineering team.

It is reported that Intel's market value has risen sharply as a result of these projects. Trump noted that while the company's value was around 100 billion dollars when the proposal was made, it has now exceeded 600 billion dollars. This means the value of the US government stake exceeds 60 billion dollars.

So far, neither Apple nor Intel has issued an official statement regarding this partnership. Industry experts are treating these reports with caution, as moving production from one factory to another is a complex technical process requiring years of preparation. Nevertheless, the US government's pursuit of semiconductor independence could completely shift the balance of power in the global tech market.

AppleIntelDonald TrumpTechnologyChips
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Elastic to Acquire DeductiveAI Startup for $85 MillionElastic to Acquire DeductiveAI Startup for $85 MillionToday, 05:55Boeing Successfully Completes Key Test for Space-Based Quantum NetworkBoeing Successfully Completes Key Test for Space-Based Quantum NetworkToday, 05:25Bosch introduces its first hub motor for electric bicyclesBosch introduces its first hub motor for electric bicyclesToday, 04:29Processors Cooled from Within: Revolutionary Technology Created in South KoreaProcessors Cooled from Within: Revolutionary Technology Created in South KoreaToday, 03:52Anthropic's Claude Model Outperforms Humans in Robot ControlAnthropic's Claude Model Outperforms Humans in Robot ControlToday, 03:30Xiaomi Introduces Affordable TV FX Mini LED 2026 TV Series in EuropeXiaomi Introduces Affordable TV FX Mini LED 2026 TV Series in EuropeToday, 02:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released