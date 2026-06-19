Apple and Intel Partnership: A New Era for the US Tech Industry?

US President-elect Donald Trump made an unexpected announcement for the tech world on his Truth Social page. According to him, Apple has agreed to partner with Intel for the production of its future chips. This agreement is seen as a strategic step toward restoring the American semiconductor industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

In his statement, Trump specifically emphasized the importance of Intel for the US economy. In his view, semiconductor production capacities shifted to Taiwan and other countries during previous administrations. "We design everything here, but we need to manufacture them right here in America," he noted. He announced that the state would support Intel in exchange for a 10 percent stake in the company.

Changes in the Global Supply Chain

Currently, Apple's primary manufacturing partner is the Taiwanese giant TSMC. If the deal with Intel is officially confirmed, it will allow Apple to reduce dependence on a single supplier and make the supply chain more flexible. According to ixbt.com, Apple has already received the necessary tools from Intel to evaluate the capabilities of the 18A-P process technology.

Speculation suggests that as part of the partnership, some versions of the new M-series processors expected in 2027 and A22 chips for iPhone smartphones could be produced at Intel factories. Additionally, Apple plans to use Intel's EMIB packaging technology in its AI-specialized chips.

NVIDIA and Tesla also Partnering with Intel

According to Donald Trump, not only Apple but other tech giants have also been brought into partnership with Intel. Specifically, NVIDIA has agreed to produce its top-tier chips at Intel facilities, while Elon Musk has agreed to build the world's largest TerraFab chip factory in collaboration with Intel's engineering team.

It is reported that Intel's market value has risen sharply as a result of these projects. Trump noted that while the company's value was around 100 billion dollars when the proposal was made, it has now exceeded 600 billion dollars. This means the value of the US government stake exceeds 60 billion dollars.

So far, neither Apple nor Intel has issued an official statement regarding this partnership. Industry experts are treating these reports with caution, as moving production from one factory to another is a complex technical process requiring years of preparation. Nevertheless, the US government's pursuit of semiconductor independence could completely shift the balance of power in the global tech market.